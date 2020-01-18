-4 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Rural News

Makoye Bridge In Monze Washed Away By Flash Floods

By Chief Editor
Government officials in Monze District have confirmed the washing away of the bridge at Makoye which connects Chikuni Mission and surrounding villages to Chisekese.

Monze Town Council Secretary Beson Bweenje and District Commission Cyprian Hamayanga on Thursday went on site to check the extent of the damage which was caused by high volumes of water caused by flash floods that has hit some parts of the district.

Speaking on site MTC Secretary Benson Bweenje said his office was informed of the unfortunate development onThursday morning and that he sent the director of works to do on the spot investigations before he visited the site together with the District Commissioner and some officers.

He said preliminary investigations indicate that the damage was caused by a combination of factors which included Soil erosion and the blockages to the culvertes by silts and logs forcing the water away from the stream among other things.

“It’s true the bridge has been washed out and we attribute the washing away to the higher volumes of water and also the erosion which has taken place. The director of works came in the morning and according to the statement he can not do a conclusive report because the damage is still accumulating. As you can see even where we are standing it shows that the damage is still accumulating. The tree near by is almost falling so by tomorrow we expect some different levels of damages,” he said.

Meanwhile District Commission Cyprian Hamayanga advised residents of Chikuni and surrounding areas to use the Gwembe road which is the alternative route taking them to their destination in Chikuni.

“I can only advice our people in this area to use the alternative route which is the Gwembe road then branch off at Chisuwo school. This is a short cut but for now it is not to be used. I will inform the relevant ministries to expedite the process of ensuring that the bridge is repaired in no time,” he said.

Officers from works department will on Friday carry out further assessment of the extent of the damage.

Previous article

  1. Very sad. We have already commissioned experts from the works department to look into this unfortunate event and advise us on the best solutions as soon as possible. Kz

    0

    0

