THE Cleaning Association of Zambia (CAZ) has supported Vice President Inonge Wina’s stance against chain stores extending their business into townships.

Ms. Wina has urged the chain stores not to entrench themselves in high-density areas such as compounds as they expand their businesses, saying do so destroys the livelihoods of marketeers and local grocery stores, family businesses and enterprising Zambians who cannot compete with them.

CAZ president Lawrence Makumbi says the cleaning sector has joined Ms. Wina in condemning people who have allowed such developments without carrying out an impact assessment study on the communities.

He said Ms. Wina’s sentiments are timely but that they should not just be sad ones because Government has the mandate and power to safeguard Zambians’ interests.

He said Zambians must be first in all decisions Government makes and that action must be taken against such injustices.

Mr. Makumbi also called on the Ministries of Commerce Trade and Industry, Local Government, Community Development, Justice and Lusaka Province to take a keen interest in the sidelining of local cleaning companies by the chain stores.

“Let’s please correct this anomaly. Kindly let Zambians get these cleaning contracts for our national pride and also to keep the much needed foreign exchange in the country,” he said.

