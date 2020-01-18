A young Zambian Doctor and Global Shaper, Dalal Naeem has been invited to attend and speak at this year’s World Economic Forum, Road to #Davos2020.

He is the second Zambian Global Shaper to attend this forum that takes place annually in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. It is the foremost creative force for engaging the world’s top leaders in collaborative activities to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of each year. The theme of the 2020 meeting is ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’

This year Zambia’s Naeem Dalal, MD, a Doctor and current curator of the Lusaka Global Shapers Hub is set to speak at TIME Magazine’s ‘The Youth Health Mental Crisis’ panel discussion. Dr. Dalal will be bringing a Zambian perspective to Davos 2020 to ensure that world leaders continue to focus on mental health and turn their commitments and investment on mental health into action over the next year.

“Time is now for Governments and Civil Society to invest in mental health so that everyone, everywhere has someone to turn to in support of their mental health. In Zambia, there are less than eight practicing psychiatrists for a population of 17 million people. If one in 4 people are at risk of having a mental health illness that means roughly 5000 people per psychiatrist per year. There is a huge mental health gap which needs to be actualised. I hope that 2020 is a year when more ideas and intentions become definitive, with respect to Mental Health.” Said Dr Dalal.

He added that he looks forward to working with the World Economic Forum, business/ political leaders, civil society and experts by experience to define and deliver the commitments and investment that will start to tackle the growing mental health crisis in Zambia and world over.

Dr Naeem Dalal is the Founder of “Ganizo”, which aims to redefine mental health disorders by using current trends in neuroscience tailoring to the Zambian culture. Driven by his passion for neuroscience and research, he is a fellow of the International Brain Research Organization and currently implementing mental health services in primary health care. He volunteers at Zambian prisons in strengthening mental health. His mission is to drive a change in mental health from awareness to acceptance. He is part of the Health Quality Improvement community in Zambia and the current curator of the Lusaka hub of the Global shapers community.

At #Davos50 he will be joining nearly 3,000 leaders from 117 countries including 53 Top political leaders. This year over 120 civic-minded young leaders will convene while the forum will welcome 10 leaders under the age of 20 that will represent the viewpoints of younger generations globally.

