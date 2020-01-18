Defending champions Zesco United attempt to snap-out of a three-match losing run in all competition when they visit Zanaco this Sunday at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco head into the match after losing two league matches by similar 1-0 score line’s to Forest Rangers at home and Nkwazi away that they sandwiched with 2-0 away loss in the CAF Champions League at Zamalek in Egypt on January 10.

The two league defeats left Zesco fourth on 31 points, two behind Green Eagles and Nkana who were first and second prior to Saturday’s Week 18 kickoffs.

“These are champions, they have been in this situation before,” Lwandamina said.

“I am sure they are trying and you can see it physiologically in their faces that they want to get the best results out of these games.

“But football being what it is, we are still finding ourselves in the same predicament.

“But we are not losing hope, we are playing well and if you even see the margins of loses are 1-0, so they will overcome it, they have the knack to overcome it.

“Players understand that we are the team to beat but they know it will come to pass.”

Also of concern is the form of this seasons league top scorer Jesse Were who last found the target for Zesco on November 2 in a 2-0 away win over Red Arrows in Lusaka when he scored a brace in that match.

Zesco also face a Zanaco side that seems to have rediscovered its stride after a nine -match winless run in all competition.

Zanaco are now unbeaten with two successive wins in as many games in charge under new coach Chris Kaunda.

One of those wins was a key 2-1 home league victory over Nkana last Wednesday.

And Zanaco head into the match seeking revenge against Zesco who beat them 1-0 away in the first leg on August 31 in Ndola.

