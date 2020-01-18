0.2 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 18, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Zesco United’s Character in The Dock After Winless Run

By sports
24 views
0
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Defending champions Zesco United attempt to snap-out of a three-match losing run in all competition when they visit Zanaco this Sunday at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco head into the match after losing two league matches by similar 1-0 score line’s to Forest Rangers at home and Nkwazi away that they sandwiched with 2-0 away loss in the CAF Champions League at Zamalek in Egypt on January 10.

The two league defeats left Zesco fourth on 31 points, two behind Green Eagles and Nkana who were first and second prior to Saturday’s Week 18 kickoffs.

“These are champions, they have been in this situation before,” Lwandamina said.

“I am sure they are trying and you can see it physiologically in their faces that they want to get the best results out of these games.

“But football being what it is, we are still finding ourselves in the same predicament.

“But we are not losing hope, we are playing well and if you even see the margins of loses are 1-0, so they will overcome it, they have the knack to overcome it.

“Players understand that we are the team to beat but they know it will come to pass.”

Also of concern is the form of this seasons league top scorer Jesse Were who last found the target for Zesco on November 2 in a 2-0 away win over Red Arrows in Lusaka when he scored a brace in that match.

Zesco also face a Zanaco side that seems to have rediscovered its stride after a nine -match winless run in all competition.
Zanaco are now unbeaten with two successive wins in as many games in charge under new coach Chris Kaunda.

One of those wins was a key 2-1 home league victory over Nkana last Wednesday.

And Zanaco head into the match seeking revenge against Zesco who beat them 1-0 away in the first leg on August 31 in Ndola.

[Read 1 times, 3 reads today]
Previous articleNapsa Stars sign Tapson Kaseba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zesco United’s Character in The Dock After Winless Run

Defending champions Zesco United attempt to snap-out of a three-match losing run in all competition when they visit Zanaco...
Read more
Feature Sports

Napsa Stars sign Tapson Kaseba

sports - 0
Napsa Stars have confirmed the signing of Green Eagles striker Tapson Kaseba. Kaseba joined Napsa on a one-year loan deal from the Choma club. The striker...
Read more
Rural News

Makoye Bridge In Monze Washed Away By Flash Floods

Chief Editor - 8
Government officials in Monze District have confirmed the washing away of the bridge at Makoye which connects Chikuni Mission and surrounding villages to Chisekese. Monze...
Read more
Health

Young Zambian Doctor and Lusaka Global Shaper to represent Zambian Mental Health Perspective at World Economic Forum

Chief Editor - 5
A young Zambian Doctor and Global Shaper, Dalal Naeem has been invited to attend and speak at this year’s World Economic Forum, Road to...
Read more
Headlines

Bishop Chomba warns Controlling Officers fixated with politics

Chief Editor - 6
LOCAL Government Permanent Secretary Bishop Edward Chomba has warned Local Authority Controlling Officers to stir off politics as they are civil servants. In a stern...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Napsa Stars sign Tapson Kaseba

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars have confirmed the signing of Green Eagles striker Tapson Kaseba. Kaseba joined Napsa on a one-year loan deal from the Choma club. The striker...
Read more

Chipolopolo-Botswana 2021 AFCON qualifier brought forward to March

Feature Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo's 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier against Botswana has been brought forward six months earlier to March following the date changes to next year’s...
Read more

Shepolopolo U20 kick off FIFA U20 World Cup qualifier race

Feature Sports sports - 2
Zambia on Saturday launches the campaign for a slot at the 2020 FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup with a preliminary round qualifier against South...
Read more

Chabinga laments Nkana defeat at Zanaco

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga admits they blew a valuable opportunity to go top of the FAZ Super Division table following Wednesday’s away loss at...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 13 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 3 reads today]