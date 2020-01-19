PRESIDENTIAL Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe says State House is proud of achievements recorded by Zambia High Commission in India.

“The last two years saw the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind conduct a State Visit to Zambia in April 2018, the first time an Indian President visited Zambia in 30 years,” Mr. Sikazwe said.

He said the Mission made efforts in ensuring a reciprocal State Visit to India by President Edgar Lungu in August 2019, the first time a Zambian President visited India in 16 years.

Mr. Sikazwe was speaking when Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga hosted a dinner in his honour at the Zambian Residence in New Delhi.

“The Mission was instrumental in facilitating the actualization of the Decongestion of Lusaka Roads Project,” Mr. Sikazwe said.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga said trade between Zambia and India increased in 2019 because of President Edgar Lungu’s State Visit to India in August last year where he addressed a Business Forum.

“Indian companies constitute a huge proportion of Zambia’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) estimated to be over Five Billion US Dollars while several companies started actualising investment in Zambia among them Mansa Sugar, Anant Overseas, Vagmi Cottons, O.M. Smelters, BSBK, Prasad Seeds, Mylan, KIMS and Apollo,” the High Commissioner said.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said the Indians were also enchanted by President Lungu’s speech during the Confederation of Indian Industry- CII – India- Southern Africa Regional Conclave in Lusaka, Zambia, in October 2019.

“At least 512 Indians travelled to Zambia for business purposes against 321 that travelled in the year 2018,” she said.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said trade volume between Zambia and India stood at over One Billion US Dollars as of December 2019 with more interest rising in manganese mining.

This was contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India, Bangwe Naviley.

