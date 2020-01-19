THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will continue fielding its own candidates for elections because there is no electoral pact with the United Party for National Development (UPND) or any opposition alliance members.
NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili said in an interview NDC as an independent political party would continue fielding its own candidates for elections because it was not in electoral pact with other opposition parties including the UPND. He said the alliance had not reached an agreement on the electoral pact.
“We have not reached an agreement on the electoral pact to discuss electoral matters. What we have is an alliance and the two are totally different,” Mr Kambwili said.
He said alliance members were free to field their own candidates in elections.
Mr Kambwili however said his party was enjoying a cordial relationship with the UPND.
“I have spoken to (Stephen) Katuka who is very close to me and can never say such a thing and I have spoken to HH. He has denied issuing any statement against me,” Mr Kambwili said.
Mr Kambwili said NDC and UPND were enjoying a good relationship because they were in an alliance.
Signs of rejoining PF at the last minute…..Kambwili is a bandit also
Seriously I respect Kambwili more than GBM.
DP and Socialist Parties should also be fielding MP candidates please.
Democracy will be much better under UPND because they are being respective to other opposition parties.
Don’t be surprised if Mmembe, Kalaba, Msoni, Kambwili and Ester Lungu feature in the in-coming UPND government.
