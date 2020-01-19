A consortium of civil society organizations have condemned the unruly conduct of UPND carders during a news diggers organized Bill 10 discussion forum Friday last week.
Speaking during a press briefing Sunday morning,Young African Leaders initiative YALI president Andrew Ntewewe who represented the CSOs said the UPND’s conduct threatens the participation of those who hold divergent views in such future activities meant to deepen the country’s democracy.
He noted that the UPND have constantly raised issues of trusting the PF in regards to constitutional issues and questioned who should be trusted between unruly carders at a forum or a well organized and divergent forum such as the NDF.
Mr Ntewewe has since advised news diggers and those sponsoring the forum to put mechanisms to ensure that such fora are not ulitilised as campaign platforms for expression of intolerant behaviour for those with opposing viewpoints.
And Mr Ntewewe has bemoaned the falsehood peddled by lawyer John Sangwa, Linda Kasonde and UPND Members of parliament to discredit bill 10 during the same forum accusing the PF governments as being the ones that generated the content .
He recalled that when UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema lost the 2016 election petitioned the constitutional court, the same unrully UPND carders who today are saying the constitution is ok went ballistic against court judges accusing them of corruption for ruling that the petition could not be heard as the 14 days had elapsed.
“This is the same John Sangwa who abandoned Mr Hichilema and argued that 14 days was not sufficient for the petition to be heard but today has changed and wants the public to believe that he never saw anything wrong with the constitution. Is this not legal hypocrisy from a man with a stature of state counsel?” Mr Ntewewe questioned.
Mr Ntewewe has challenged stakeholders to begin to ask serious questions on when government recieved submissions and how various provisions found themselves in the bill.
“The ones who have let this country down on constitutional making are those are speaking the loudest today against bill 10 because they had an opportunity to make submissions yet the chose not to, they had an opportunity to scrutinize the proposals but shun the process” he said.
Mr ntewewe together with the other CSOs namely common ground network, Zambia institute of governance and civil liberties advocacy platform have since said there is no need to withdraw bill 10 saying it will be expensive to abandon a process further adding that once a bill is withdrawn it can not be brought back in parliament during the same session.
Meanwhile news diggers have distanced themselves from the upnd’s conduct during the forum and advised members wishing to attend such platforms to desist from engaging in partisan politics meant to disrupt the participation of divergent views.
Mr Ntewewe has since challenged members of parliament to sober up and find a common ground to bring amendments to the existing parliamentary procedure.
Just throw them out easy as that!!
Doesn’t surprise me from that party of degenerates. It reflects on the lack of discipline in the upnd starting from their leader who has failed to hold conventions for years now. How do you impose yourself on a party just because you bankroll it? In pf we don’t care how much money you put in or have. The party constitution applies to all equally. Kz
Is Kaizer a PF cadre or a civil servant? If civil servant, is he professionally right to participate on this forum?
Any comment from GRZ?
I refer “Bishop Chomba warns Controlling Officers fixated with politics”.
The sentiments against bill 10 raised at that forum are only being painted as “UPND” because you want to reject them without giving them due consideration.
State Council Sangwa’s key message was that bill 10 gives too much power to the office of the president. This excessive power has been what has been holding us back as a nation economically.
It is therefore not surprising that those enjoying stolen power are the ones labelling everything as “UPND”.
Lynch mob misleader – You are misdirecting your comment. Ntewewe is talking about the inability to hold a progressive forum where both sides are heard and therefore appropriate questions can be asked. The atmosphere during this forum was such that one could tell that the team against Bill 10 had sponsored cadres who drowned what the other group was saying. If this is the way the other camp will be debating national issues, I am afraid you will make very few friends.
I watched the debate, Ntonyonyo was given the floor and and he was just waffling . The young lady youth activist from Munali who spoke after you was on point and Andrew better learn from her.
Ntewewe all the time what ever u say is always that which supports the PF hw do u want pipo to trust u that u are for the good of the nation.
Ntewewe’s observations are very correct.
Wena Nthewewe or whatever they call you when behaving like a headless chicken, who in their right frame of mind fails to see through the PF evil machinations wrapped in this so called Bill 10 of yours. You have to be on drugs or are a complete lunatic to defend these Bill 10 masalamusi.
First of all you cannot trust the pf guyz when it comes to the bill 10, because we all know here that the pf are trying to use the bill 10 to rig elections in 2021… So to create a level playing field, that evil bill 10 must thrown away..