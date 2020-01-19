Zesco United’s awful phase continued on Sunday following a crippling 3-0 away defeat in Lusaka to perennial rivals Zanaco.

The result saw the defending FAZ Super Division champions post their fourth successive competitive defeat that left them particularly stranded fourth in the league and five points behind leaders Green Eagles on 31 points at the mid-way point of the 2019 /20 season.

Chitiya Mususu put Zanaco ahead in the 3rd minute, before Rodgers Kola struck a brace in the 9th and 20th minutes.

Zanaco crawl another notch for a second successive league game from 14th to 13th on 19 points from fifteen matches with three games in hand after two domestic victories on the trot.

Chris Kaunda is now also undefeated with a 100 percent start as Zanaco coach after three competitive matches.

