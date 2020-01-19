-2.9 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 19, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Zanaco demolish Zesco United

By sports
28 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Zanaco demolish Zesco United
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United’s awful phase continued on Sunday following a crippling 3-0 away defeat in Lusaka to perennial rivals Zanaco.

The result saw the defending FAZ Super Division champions post their fourth successive competitive defeat that left them particularly stranded fourth in the league and five points behind leaders Green Eagles on 31 points at the mid-way point of the 2019 /20 season.

Chitiya Mususu put Zanaco ahead in the 3rd minute, before Rodgers Kola struck a brace in the 9th and 20th minutes.

Zanaco crawl another notch for a second successive league game from 14th to 13th on 19 points from fifteen matches with three games in hand after two domestic victories on the trot.

Chris Kaunda is now also undefeated with a 100 percent start as Zanaco coach after three competitive matches.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleNDC will continue Fielding its own Candidates, the is not in any Electoral Pact-Kambwili

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zanaco demolish Zesco United

Zesco United's awful phase continued on Sunday following a crippling 3-0 away defeat in Lusaka to perennial rivals...
Read more
Feature Politics

NDC will continue Fielding its own Candidates, the is not in any Electoral Pact-Kambwili

Chief Editor - 5
THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will continue fielding its own candidates for elections because there is no electoral pact with the...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF has impoverished Zambians while enriching themselves through corruption

Chief Editor - 4
The United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has said that the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) have impoverished Zambians while enriching themselves through...
Read more
Headlines

UPND Carders’ Behaviour during the Bill 10 Discussion Forum Condemned

Chief Editor - 8
A consortium of civil society organizations have condemned the unruly conduct of UPND carders during a news diggers organized Bill 10 discussion forum Friday...
Read more
General News

Freedom Sikazwe says State House is proud of achievements recorded by Zambia High Commission in India

Chief Editor - 8
PRESIDENTIAL Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe says State House is proud of achievements recorded by Zambia High Commission in India. "The last two years saw the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Green Eagles Go Three points Clear, Nkana Escape at GBFC

Feature Sports sports - 4
Green Eagles stayed in command of the FAZ Super Division for a second successive week following Saturday’s away victory at 8th placed Kobe Warriors. 1-0...
Read more

Shepolopolo U20 Suffer World Cup Qualifier Setback

Feature Sports sports - 2
Shepolopolo Zambia U20 on Saturday started the 2020 FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 home loss to South Africa at...
Read more

Zesco United’s Character in The Dock After Winless Run

Feature Sports sports - 1
Defending champions Zesco United attempt to snap-out of a three-match losing run in all competition when they visit Zanaco this Sunday at Sunset Stadium...
Read more

Napsa Stars sign Tapson Kaseba

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars have confirmed the signing of Green Eagles striker Tapson Kaseba. Kaseba joined Napsa on a one-year loan deal from the Choma club. The striker...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 17 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]