2022 Qatar World Cup draw looms for Zambia

By sports
Chipolopolo Zambia’s route in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup group stage qualifiers will be known on Tuesday when the Africa zone league round draws are made in Egypt.

CAF will conduct the draws on January 21 at 19h00 at the Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo where the forty teams will know their group stage fate.

Zambia are in Pot Two and will avoid a group draw against rivals South Africa plus Cote d’Ivoire, Congo-Brazzaville, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Benin and Gabon.

Their thorny AFCON adversary Cape Verde are also in Pot Two.

But their potential opponents from Pot One are Senegal, Egypt, Ghana, Tunisia, Mali, 2018 World Cup Group B qualifiers opponents Nigeria and Cameroon, including 2021 AFCON opponents Algeria.

Northern neighbours Congo DR complete the top seeds who will each head the respective ten groups at Tuesday’s draws.

From Pot Three, Zambia could get draw against Namibia, Madagascar, Mauritania, Niger, Guinea Bissau Central Africa Republic, Libya, Mozambique or 2021 AFCON Group H opponents Zimbabwe.

Kenya, which has a sizable number of expatriates in the FAZ Super Division, is also another prospective Pot Three opponent.

Pot Four comprises of two 2006 World Cup finalists, Togo and Angola, including Malawi, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea.

The group stage qualifiers will run from October 2020 to October 2021.

The ten group winners will advance to the final two-legged, home and away knockout round in November when Africa’s five representatives in Qatar will be decided.

