The Democratic Party has denied endorsing UPND candidate Stanslous Chele for the February 13th Chilubi parliamentary by elections as indicated by Garry Nkombo, the UPND Chairperson for elections.

DP Spokesperson Judith Kabemba said the party has not at any particular moment either through its President Harry Kalaba, secretariat or any other party hierarchy instructed its members in Chilubi to work with the UPND in the forth coming by election.

Ms Kabemba said the DP is not in any political Alliance with any political party and does not believe in by elections.

She reiterated that the DP does not believe in by-elections because they do not add value to the country but a drain to the national treasury and a source of violence and divisions in the country.

Ms Kabemba said the focus of the DP still remains that of concentrating on growing the party and not spending time on by elections.

She has since appealed to the nation to regard the statement that the party has endorsed the UPND candidate as a mare misrepresentation of information and must be taken as propaganda.

UPND Chairperson for elections was quoted saying that the DP had endorsed their candidate Stanslous Chele for the upcoming by election in Chilubi.

Mr Nkombo commended the DP for their decision saying it was the right decision that would help liberate the people from the poverty inflicted on them by the PF.

