-3.4 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 20, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Kalaba’s Democratic Party denies endorsing UPND Candidate in Chilubi parliamentary by elections

By Chief Editor
28 views
1
Feature Politics Kalaba's Democratic Party denies endorsing UPND Candidate in Chilubi parliamentary by elections
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Democratic Party has denied endorsing UPND candidate Stanslous Chele for the February 13th Chilubi parliamentary by elections as indicated by Garry Nkombo, the UPND Chairperson for elections.

DP Spokesperson Judith Kabemba said the party has not at any particular moment either through its President Harry Kalaba, secretariat or any other party hierarchy instructed its members in Chilubi to work with the UPND in the forth coming by election.

Ms Kabemba said the DP is not in any political Alliance with any political party and does not believe in by elections.

She reiterated that the DP does not believe in by-elections because they do not add value to the country but a drain to the national treasury and a source of violence and divisions in the country.

Ms Kabemba said the focus of the DP still remains that of concentrating on growing the party and not spending time on by elections.

She has since appealed to the nation to regard the statement that the party has endorsed the UPND candidate as a mare misrepresentation of information and must be taken as propaganda.

UPND Chairperson for elections was quoted saying that the DP had endorsed their candidate Stanslous Chele for the upcoming by election in Chilubi.

Mr Nkombo commended the DP for their decision saying it was the right decision that would help liberate the people from the poverty inflicted on them by the PF.

[Read 85 times, 90 reads today]
Previous articleClause for the Provision of the creation of a coalition government should be removed from Bill No.10-Sean Tembo
Next articleThere no curfew in Chingola, arising from the security challenges-Home Affairs Ministry

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

PF says it has information tha UPND aligned PSV drivers want to cripple public transport in Lusaka today

The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province says it has information backed by evidence that some drivers who are politically...
Read more
Headlines

There no curfew in Chingola, arising from the security challenges-Home Affairs Ministry

Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Home Affairs has refuted media reports indicating that Minister Stephen Kampyongo has declared a curfew in Chingola, arising from the security...
Read more
Feature Politics

Kalaba’s Democratic Party denies endorsing UPND Candidate in Chilubi parliamentary by elections

Chief Editor - 1
The Democratic Party has denied endorsing UPND candidate Stanslous Chele for the February 13th Chilubi parliamentary by elections as indicated by Garry Nkombo, the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Clause for the Provision of the creation of a coalition government should be removed from Bill No.10-Sean Tembo

Chief Editor - 1
The Patriots for Economic Progress has urged Zambians to demand the removal of a provision in the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 which provides...
Read more
General News

President Lungu Mourns Chief Nyamphande

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu, has said that he is saddened   by the death of Chief Namphande IV of the Nsenga people of Petauke. The President said...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Clause for the Provision of the creation of a coalition government should be removed from Bill No.10-Sean Tembo

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
The Patriots for Economic Progress has urged Zambians to demand the removal of a provision in the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 which provides...
Read more

NDC will continue Fielding its own Candidates, the is not in any Electoral Pact-Kambwili

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will continue fielding its own candidates for elections because there is no electoral pact with the...
Read more

PF has impoverished Zambians while enriching themselves through corruption

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 20
The United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has said that the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) have impoverished Zambians while enriching themselves through...
Read more

The current number of constituencies cannot be changed without first amending the Constitution-ECZ

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 19
THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that the current number of constituencies cannot be changed without first amending the Constitution. ECZ acting...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 17 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 85 times, 90 reads today]