About 229 workers are expected to lose their jobs following the decision by Chambeshi Metals decision to place the nine on care maintenance beginning January month end.

Mines Workers Union of Zambia President Joseph Chewe has told a media briefing that the union has been having prolonged meetings with the company which is under Eurasian Resource Group (ECG) not to shut the operations but to no avail.

Mr. Chewe said that 229 miners will be retrenched stressing that only about 29 will be retained as care and maintenance employees.

He said that the situation is unfortunate and regrettable for Chambeshi and the local business community.

He said the union had a conclusive engagement with the mine over their proposal but that the mine insisted on its plan with the reasoning that they are have a challenge in sourcing for funds to sustain operations.

He said affected workers will be paid their packages as per agreement between the union and the mine.

Mr Chewe has further demanded that all affected workers must be paid their dues for four months.

He stated that the closing of the mining company is a loss to Zambia as it is a major producer of cobalt.

Mr. Chewe revealed that the mine will be placed under maintenance for not less than two years.

Mr. Chewe also called on government to consider revoking the mine licence for Eurasian Resource Group adding that the proposed period of 2 years of placing the mine under care and maintenance is too long.

