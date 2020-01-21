President Edgar Lungu has called upon the international community to help address the current effects of floods being experienced in some parts of the country.
President Lungu made the call when Japanese Ambassador Ryuta Mizuuchi called on him at State House yesterday.
During the meeting with the Japanese Ambassador Ryuta Mizuuchi, President Lungu expressed concern at the heavy rains which had wreaked havoc in some parts of the country adding that the heavy rains being experienced in the country has both the negative and the positive effects on the Zambian people.
The President said Government is seeking to engage cooperating partners to partner with them in addressing the effects of floods in the country.
The President noted that he is hopeful that the Japanese Ambassador will be able to share his expertise in addressing the effects of floods owing to the experience he has had from his country.
“The heavy rains will have a great impact on food production as well as the energy sector, it is also regrettably destroying infrastructure and crops in some parts of the country hence the need for government’s intervention in the situation,” said the President.
The President said this when Japanese Ambassador to Zambia, Ryuta Mizuuchi paid a courtesy call on him at State House on Monday.
In the same meeting, the Japanese Ambassador expressed sympathy to the people in flood affected areas and hoped for the situation to be reversed soon.
Mr Mizuuchi said he is hopeful that he will collaborate well with President Lungu and the Zambian government to strengthen the already existing Zambia- Japan relations.
When there was drought, resulting in insufficient food and electricity, no international help was sought.
Now that the drought has taken leave and there is plent of rainfall with a prospect of a bumper food harvest and sufficient water to fill up the dams and in turn generate more electricity to get rid of power cuts, lower the electicity costs and export the surplus, the internation community gets engaged.
Kaya!
Proactive president seeking solutions in advance. Meanwhile hh whose strong hold is most affected is busy organizing youth entrepreneurship silly events with young girls. We know what is going on. Leave those girls alone. Kz
Well said. The useless president with no plans only knows how to dance dununa reverse and beg from other countries for help to govern his country.
@ Now trending… well said!!
I see, the Zambian Government is neither prepared for drought nor for floods. The government understands what Climate Change can do. So what should we boost about?
My Japanese friend Taka is homosexual will he be allowed to come and help the clueless Zambian people?