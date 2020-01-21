President Edgar Lungu has called upon the international community to help address the current effects of floods being experienced in some parts of the country.

President Lungu made the call when Japanese Ambassador Ryuta Mizuuchi called on him at State House yesterday.

During the meeting with the Japanese Ambassador Ryuta Mizuuchi, President Lungu expressed concern at the heavy rains which had wreaked havoc in some parts of the country adding that the heavy rains being experienced in the country has both the negative and the positive effects on the Zambian people.

The President said Government is seeking to engage cooperating partners to partner with them in addressing the effects of floods in the country.

The President noted that he is hopeful that the Japanese Ambassador will be able to share his expertise in addressing the effects of floods owing to the experience he has had from his country.

“The heavy rains will have a great impact on food production as well as the energy sector, it is also regrettably destroying infrastructure and crops in some parts of the country hence the need for government’s intervention in the situation,” said the President.

The President said this when Japanese Ambassador to Zambia, Ryuta Mizuuchi paid a courtesy call on him at State House on Monday.

In the same meeting, the Japanese Ambassador expressed sympathy to the people in flood affected areas and hoped for the situation to be reversed soon.

Mr Mizuuchi said he is hopeful that he will collaborate well with President Lungu and the Zambian government to strengthen the already existing Zambia- Japan relations.

[Read 264 times, 264 reads today]