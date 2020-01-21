The opposition UPND says it is concerned about the outbreak of a virus in China and its possible spread to Zambia.

“We would like to appeal to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and the general populous to take keen interest in the outbreak of the ‘mysterious’ and deadly new corona-virus in the Chinese City of Wuhan fast spreading to other cities like Beijing,” UPND Spokesman Charles Kakoma has said.

“With the United States of America (USA) screening for the Wuhan virus outbreak at 3 major airports, we urge the Zambian government to urgently look into this matter and commence screening points across all our major or high risk borders,”Mr Kakoma said.

“We are of the view that seeking quick remedial interventions by the Ministry of Health in collaborations with the Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) would help prevent the new corona-virus from being transmitted by those travelling from Wuhan City to Zambia.”

Mr Kakoma said the UPND believes that Government should take keen interest in this important issue as failure to do so would result in loss of lives in Zambia as the “Wuhan virus is very deadly.

“And owing to the rapidity at which the disease is said to be spreading, we believe that it would be prudent for the Government to engage major stakeholders and look into this matter and furnish our people with the symptoms of the deadly new corona virus and the possible primary prevention steps.”

“Further, we wish to appeal to the Zambian Embassy in China to furnish the Zambian people both in that country and here on whether there are any modalities that have been put in place to ensure that Chinese nationals intending to travel to Zambia or Zambians traveling back home are thoroughly screened to ensure that the disease is contained,” he said.

“Lastly, we pray that the Zambian government shall immediately put the nation on an immediate health alert in relation to the “Wuhan” new corona virus or risk exposing the nation to a health hazard. Prevention is better than cure.”

