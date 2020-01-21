-2.1 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Sliding Zesco United Seek First Win in 2020 on Wednesday

By sports
Zesco United on Wednesday continue their battle to record their first competitive win in 2020 when they visit Buildcon in a Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The defending champions return to league action three days after they fell 3-0 away at a rejuvenated Zanaco in Lusaka.

That result dispatched Zesco to their fourth successive defeat in all competition after starting 2020 with a 1-0 loss in another derby match against Forest Rangers on January 4 at the same venue.

Zesco trace their last victory before Christmas on December 21 in a 3-0 home win over second from bottom Kabwe Youth Football Academy at the same venue before they closed 2019 with a 1-1 draw at Levy against Zamalek in a CAF Champions League Group A match.

Lwandamina has since Sunday kept a low profile as Zesco prepare to play their second of three games this week.

Wednesday derby will come another three days before Zesco hosts Premiero de Agosto of Angola in a 2019/20 CAF Champions League fixture also seeking their first Group A win where they are last on 2 points heading into their penultimate pool match with their quarterfinal hopes now all but over.

Meanwhile, an end to the win to winning ways will see Zesco crawl from forth to third , displacing Nkana only on goal difference who have 34 points, two behind leaders Green Eagles and one adrift of Napsa Stars.

And in Wednesdays other fixture, Zanaco will be home against third from bottom Nakambala Leopards.

Another win will lift Zanaco another one notch up the ladder from 13th to 12th to 22 points, displacing Lumwana Radinats who currently sitting there on 20 points.

