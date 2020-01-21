The Africa zone 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup draws were made on Tuesday evening in Cairo and Zambia know their group stage opponents.

Chipolopolo are in Group B alongside Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia.

It will be the first time Zambia will be playing Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea in a competitive qualifier although Chipolopolo have played the latter at the 2012 AFCON.

Five-time World Cup finalists Tunisia complete Group B.

Tunisia renews World Cup qualifier rivalries with Zambia for the first time since Italia 90 at the same stage when they finished on 7 and 6 points respectively in Group D.

The Carthage Eagles beat Chipolopolo to a place in the final knockout stage where Cameroon edged them to a place in Italy.

Winner from Group B will join the nine other respective group winnersin the final knockout stage in November 2021 to decide Africa’s five representatives in Qatar.

[Read 47 times, 47 reads today]