The Football Association of Zambia has appointed Serbian Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as head coach of the Zambian National Team.

Micho will jet into Zambia next week to sign a two year deal.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala confirmed the appointment to the media this afternoon.

FAZ has since informed the Ministry of Sports over the development.

The former Uganda trainer who took the Cranes to the first Africa Cup finals in 38 years beat off competition from former Mozambique coach and Portugal International Abel Xavier and Ivan Jacky Minnaert of Belgium.

Micho is coming with an assistant coach, goalkeeper trainer and will be joined from time to time by a physical trainer and a video analyst.

