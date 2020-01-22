The Football Association of Zambia has appointed Serbian Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as head coach of the Zambian National Team.
Micho will jet into Zambia next week to sign a two year deal.
FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala confirmed the appointment to the media this afternoon.
FAZ has since informed the Ministry of Sports over the development.
The former Uganda trainer who took the Cranes to the first Africa Cup finals in 38 years beat off competition from former Mozambique coach and Portugal International Abel Xavier and Ivan Jacky Minnaert of Belgium.
Micho is coming with an assistant coach, goalkeeper trainer and will be joined from time to time by a physical trainer and a video analyst.
Which team did he manage before this appointment?????
Answer – The former Uganda trainer who took the Cranes to the first Africa Cup finals.
Great appointment. We will now wait for results. It was great to witness the boys lift the cup in 2012. I hope this will happen again. I was in attendance then. Great experience
Who asked you if you were in attendance or not?
These are the level of coaches we
can get looking at the budget.We
cannot afford klopp or morinuo. So
lets leave it to players to show the
coach that chipolopolo is power house.
Comment:When the new coach comes, he should call all the players we have here in Zambia for training so that he can choose the players of his choice we to qualify to go to the Africa cup of Nation , it’s a good move football House I love soccer