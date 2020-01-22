Government has released K12 million to be used for repair works on the damaged road infrastructure following heavy rains in various parts of the country.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale says the release of the money is just the beginning of more funds to be released as the situation continues to be changing on the ground.

Mr Mwale said his Ministry is very grateful to President Edgar Lungu for ensuring that the funds are released as early as possible for the emergency repair works in order to alleviate the suffering of our people in the affected areas.

He said following the heavy rains the country is receiving, there has been wash-aways in Chipangali, Mambwe and Nyimba districts in Eastern Province and also in Munyumbwe, Gwembe and Sinazongwe districts in Southern Province.

Mr Mwale added that Government Zambia is determined to ensure that all damaged infrastructure is attended to as soon as possible and has assure the people in the affected areas that Government has not abandoned them and it is working round the clock so that connectivity is restored.

He said his Ministry is working with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to respond quickly and inspect and assess some of the affected areas so as to restore connectivity.

Mr Mwale has instructed the Road Development Agency to be on full alert and respond to all reports on infrastructure damage swiftly.

Some of the affected roads include Five wash-aways in Chipangali namely Msandile, Msoro, Mabele, Mphawa and Ntope and Masumba road to Chief Nsefu in Mambwe District.

Other areas including Lupande and Msandile crossings, Ngozi Culvert in Nyimba District on the Great East Road (T004); and Munyumbwe, Gwembe and Sinazongwe districts in Southern Province.

He said the 2019/2020 season has experienced normal to above normal rains and said since December 2019, the rains have intensified in most parts of the country including Eastern, Southern and Northern Provinces resulting in flash floods in some areas.

Mr Mwale said consequently, the road infrastructure in the affected areas has suffered damage of various degrees resulting in some communities being completely cut-off.

