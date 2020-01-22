-7.9 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Parliament will proceed to consider Bill 10, it is not being thrown away-Justice Minister

By Chief Editor
28 views
0
Headlines Parliament will proceed to consider Bill 10, it is not being thrown...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda yesterday told journalists in Lusaka that Parliament will proceed to consider Bill 10 and that the bill is not being thrown away. The Minister said the Bill will undergo the second reading and hoped that MPs will debate and vote in favour of the Bill.

“I want to make it very clear that what will be presented for Second Reading is the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 not a report from the select committee. Let me also emphasize here that Bill 10 is not being thrown away,” he said.

Hon Lubinda indicated that at this stage, citizens can only influence their MPs on how to debate and vote on Bill and called on Zambians to remind their members of Parliament on the mandate for which they were elected; that is to consider any matter brought before the House.

The Minister also expressed disappointment in the manner the Public Forum was conducted on Friday last week saying the freedom of expression had been violated for the pro-bill 10 speakers and wondered why the campaigners of freedom of expression could organize such a meeting and violate other people’s freedoms.

Mr Lubinda said that in a democratic country like Zambia, other people’s views should be embraced. The Justice Minister has since appealed to Zambians to engage on this matter and others meaningfully minus injuring other people’s views and emphasized the need to build a culture of tolerance.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleZambia interested in buying tractors from Belarus tractors

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Parliament will proceed to consider Bill 10, it is not being thrown away-Justice Minister

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda yesterday told journalists in Lusaka that Parliament will proceed to consider Bill 10 and that...
Read more
Economy

Zambia interested in buying tractors from Belarus tractors

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambian government has expressed interest in getting Belarusian tractors. Ways to acquire them were discussed as Director-General of the Belarusian tractor engineering company MTZ...
Read more
Economy

Government has invested $55.4 million in Western Province to Promote Cashew Nut Production-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu says promoting cashew nut production is one of the effective measures for supporting alternative livelihoods, and climate change adaptation. The President...
Read more
Feature Sports

Tunisia Lurks For Chipolopolo On The Road to 2022 Qatar

sports - 2
The Africa zone 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup draws were made on Tuesday evening in Cairo and Zambia know their group stage opponents. Chipolopolo are...
Read more
Feature Sports

Sliding Zesco United Seek First Win in 2020 on Wednesday

sports - 0
Zesco United on Wednesday continue their battle to record their first competitive win in 2020 when they visit Buildcon in a Ndola derby at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga sent packing

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has been placed on a 30 day forced leave. He was forced to vacate his office for incompetency and...
Read more

Chambishi Metals shuts down, over 200 miners jobless

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
About 229 workers are expected to lose their jobs following the decision by Chambeshi Metals decision to place the nine on care maintenance beginning...
Read more

Ministry of Health asked to Investigate the Abuse of ARVs by HIV Negative Drug Addicts

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
The Treatment Advocacy and Literacy Campaign is disturbed and saddened with the news that ARVs are being abused by HIV negative drug addicts as...
Read more

President Lungu urges Church to generate income

Headlines editor - 18
President Edgar Lungu has urged the Church to venture in income generating activities that will help meet the needs of their people. The President says...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 17 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]