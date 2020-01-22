Preparations for the African Union 33rd Heads of States and Government Summit which will be held under the theme; ‘’Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development”, have started in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This follows the official opening of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representative Committee, a committee that deliberates on draft reports and prepares the agenda for the Executive Council that later feeds into the work of the Summit for Heads of States and Governments.

Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba confirmed the development and said this year’s Summit is slated for 9th to 10th February, 2020.

Mr Mwamba stated that since January 13th 2020, the PRC has been adopting various sub-Committee Reports preparing for the Summit.

And speaking during the official opening, Permanent Representative Committee Chairperson Osama Mahmoud Abdelkhalek said some of the key achievements recorded by Africa in 2019 where the establishment and operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area that seeks to increase trade relations among African Countries.

He said Africa was committed to attaining integration through successive protocols such as the free movement of people for sustainable development.

Mr. Abdelkhalek further said Africa in 2019 come up with mechanism to minimize conflict such as the establishment of the Peace and AU stand-by-force to respond to conflicts within the continent.

He said eliminating civil and military conflict in Africa was a sure way of guaranteeing development on the continent.

And AUC Deputy Chairperson, Thoman Kwesi Quartey, said the African Union Commission is still undergoing reforms in order to have a smaller but effective commission that would respond to the needs of Member states.

He further said stringent measures had been put up to ensure that there was budget compliance, transparency and value for money.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary-Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.

