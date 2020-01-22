The Zambian government has expressed interest in getting Belarusian tractors.

Ways to acquire them were discussed as Director-General of the Belarusian tractor engineering company MTZ Vitaly Vovk met with a Zambian delegation led by Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu.

Zambia’s intention to buy Belarusian tractors was mentioned during the meeting.

The decision on how many tractors Zambia needs is supposed to be made by the end of Q1 2020.

The implementation of the plans will start then.

Dr. Ngandu stressed Zambia’s strong interest in using Belarus’ experience for developing its own agriculture.

He also mentioned the possibility of setting up a joint enterprise to make Belarusian tractors.

“It will allow our region to supply tractors not only to Zambian farmers but also to neighboring countries thanks to a favorable geographical location,” the Zambian finance minister said.

Vitaly Vovk noted that MTZ will start working out the roadmap right away and a working group will be set up to implement common plans.

“We are ready to share everything necessary for setting up a high-tech enterprise to make agricultural machines. I am talking not only about tractor assembling but also about training specialists with the necessary qualifications. It can be done using your educational institutions, too,” he added.

BelTA

