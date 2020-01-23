Renowned Zambian UK based Professor Clive Chirwa has designed and manufactured a high roof monocoque bus according to the Provisions of Statutory Instrument (SI) No 79 of 2016.

This is the first ever AUVIV bus to be manufactured according to the Zambian laws.

The City Cruiser mini bus comes with a five-year warranty.

The launch of the bus will be at the New Government Complex in Lusaka on the 6th of February 2020.

According to Prof Chirwa, the mini bus was designed with the highest passenger safety in line with the SI No 79.

“The City mini bus boasts of GPS, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Reverse Radar and Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera and Buzzle alarm and high tech led head lamps. In addition the vehicle comes with a 17 inch overhead LED entertainment screen for video, adverts and movies for the customer’s entertainment,” Prof Chirwa said in an interview.

“The 5 gear manual transmission boasts of 110KW/3400RPM rated power. Under SI No 79, it is a requirement that all imported buses are fitted with belts. The bus has been designed according to the country’s SI laws. The AUVIV Maze runner and City Cruiser have the passenger capacity of 16 and 22. All the seats are fitted with seat belts and other specifications that meet Zambia’s terrain.”

Prof Chirwa said he was compelled to manufacture the bus following the issuance of SI No 79 by the Zambian government.

He said his company consulted and researched on the terrain before designing the bus so as to ensure it meets the demands of the Zambian market.

“The buses will be launched on the 6th of February 2020 in Lusaka. My company is ready to receive orders from transporters. The buses have been certified by reputable institutions. The Transporters should support the manufacturing of buses that meet governments requirement,” Prof Chirwa said.

Prof Chirwa said most of the buses that were imported into the country do meet the requirements of SI No 79.

