By Wilfred Sameta

When Linda Kasonde burst into the public limelight as President of the Law Association of Zambia, she won a lot of admirers. Forget the fact that she was the first female to lead the Law Association, that was just a by the way that was paled into insignificance by her plucky and admirable objectivity.

Unabashed and unashamed Bo Linda had no tolerance for intolerance.

Sadly that has changed since she left the LAZ Presidency.

In her first chapter of life after LAZ, Ms. Kasonde has been involved with an NGO called “Chapter One” which she set up to ostensibly promote Human Rights, the Rule of Law, Constitutionalism and tolerance for divergent views among other things.

However, on the evidence of her conduct during the recent Public “Discussion” on Bill 10 and an article she wrote in a tabloid a few days later; the pages of her “Chapter One” has already become smudged with the stains of intolerant partisanship, just as they have become dog-eared with a belligerent anti-establishment prejudice in the process.

During the recent “debate” co-organized by Linda, Zambians with divergent views were not allowed to freely contribute.

It is shocking how Bo Linda looked on with tacit approval at the brutal suppression and intolerance that was taking place right under her nose.

Why did she choose to turn a blind eye to the intolerance that was inescapably before her eyes?

Evidently, Bo Linda condones blatant HUMAN WRONGS in the name of “Human Rights” just as she clearly believes in the RULE OF JAW rather than the “Rule of Law”. Only those that shouted the loudest and were verbally abusive against others were allowed to speak.

And then the next day without any scruples she wrote a pharisaical article in a tabloid under the sensational headline “Who will save Zambia” wherein she points an accusing finger at Bo Edgar’s Government, charging in abstract and generally intangible terms that it is “intolerant”?

Really Bo Linda? Have you looked in the mirror lately?

Granted, Bo Lungu’s administration is not perfect (no earthly administration is) but it is not all doom and gloom either. In fact, there are many positives… but perhaps she feels that she would be embarrassing her friends and “sponsors” if she became objective and pointed them out?

Is it realistic for Bo Linda to portray that there is nothing good Bo Edgar’s administration has done in fostering good governance and constitutionalism or anything else for that matter?

It is this kind of exaggeration that takes away her credibility and lays bare her biased partisan stance.

Would the “debate” have taken place if there was gross intolerance?

If Bo Edgar and his Government were as intolerant as Ms. Kasonde would like us to believe, would they have given licenses to more than 130 Radio Stations and more than 40 TV stations… many of them openly partisan and hostile to the government?

Would the “debate” have been aired live across a number of TV stations?

Would repeats of the same have been allowed to air?

Coming to think of it, would her inflammatory article even have seen the light of day?

People like Bo Linda are willing to exaggerate and perhaps even flat-out lie with a straight face, just because they thrive in baseless accusations to further their own mischievous agendas. It would appear negativity and innuendo is their default mode.

As Stephen Richards Covey the author of “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” appropriately put it:

“Every exaggeration of the truth once detected by others destroys our credibility and makes all that we do and say the suspect”

Bo Linda’s exaggerations are her undoing. Everything she says is now suspect.

Why? Because her credibility is now as low as a Mamba’s armpit!

If she is really objective, has she taken the time to look at Bo HH’s party constitution wherein the amended Article 70 to give himself unlimited tenure… UPND will only start counting his “tenure” whenever or if ever he enters State House.

How tolerant is that?

Who will save Zambia from the charade of Linda Kasonde and her ilk?

The Author is a Retired Journalist Tilling the Land in Central Province

