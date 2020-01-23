ZESCO has refuted reports that construction works at a power plant that was expected to boost electricity generation may stall due to financial constraints.

Reports in some international media have indicated that construction of the US$ 2 billion Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Station may stall after Zesco failed to secure further financing.

But ZESCO Spokesman Henry Kapata said in an interview that the reports should be dismissed because they were not true.

He said construction works of the 750 megawatts power plant was progressing well and that there were no financial hiccups to affect construction works.

According to him, government officials, as well as officials from the power utility, have been visiting the plant to check on the progress and that the reports of stalled works were just part of fake news on social media.

“Just ignore the reports, it is not true, things are happening and everything is okay,” he said.

Construction of the project started in 2015 and it is funded by the Zambian government and foreign financial institutions.

“The situation is that the project is on schedule and it is ongoing very well. I was just talking to the Project team and they have assured me that the the plant will be commissioned according to the project schedule. Whatever the report is from whichever publication is incorrect,” Mr Kapata said.

It is being constructed by China’s Sinohydro Corporation.

