0.9 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 23, 2020
type here...
Economy

ZESCO dispel reports of construction of Kafue Lower plant stalling

By editor
28 views
0
Economy ZESCO dispel reports of construction of Kafue Lower plant stalling
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ZESCO has refuted reports that construction works at a power plant that was expected to boost electricity generation may stall due to financial constraints.

Reports in some international media have indicated that construction of the US$ 2 billion Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Station may stall after Zesco failed to secure further financing.

But ZESCO Spokesman Henry Kapata said in an interview that the reports should be dismissed because they were not true.

He said construction works of the 750 megawatts power plant was progressing well and that there were no financial hiccups to affect construction works.

According to him, government officials, as well as officials from the power utility, have been visiting the plant to check on the progress and that the reports of stalled works were just part of fake news on social media.

“Just ignore the reports, it is not true, things are happening and everything is okay,” he said.

Construction of the project started in 2015 and it is funded by the Zambian government and foreign financial institutions.

“The situation is that the project is on schedule and it is ongoing very well. I was just talking to the Project team and they have assured me that the the plant will be commissioned according to the project schedule. Whatever the report is from whichever publication is incorrect,” Mr Kapata said.

It is being constructed by China’s Sinohydro Corporation.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleProf Chirwa to launch his City Cruiser Bus next month

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Economyeditor - 0

ZESCO dispel reports of construction of Kafue Lower plant stalling

ZESCO has refuted reports that construction works at a power plant that was expected to boost electricity generation may...
Read more
Headlines

Prof Chirwa to launch his City Cruiser Bus next month

editor - 0
Renowned Zambian UK based Professor Clive Chirwa has designed and manufactured a high roof monocoque bus according to the Provisions of Statutory Instrument (SI)...
Read more
Headlines

Government calls for National Prayers Against Ritual Killings

Chief Editor - 2
MINISTER of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has called for national prayers following the spate of alleged ritual killings in some...
Read more
Feature Politics

Kambwili instructs his Vice to Report Health Minister to ACC for Corruption in the on going campaigns

Chief Editor - 5
National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has directed his Vice President Joseph Akafumba to report Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya to the Anti-Corruption Commission for...
Read more
Headlines

UPND Vows to block the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019

Chief Editor - 24
The UPND has vowed to block the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 from being debated in parliament in the next session. Leader of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Felix Mutati calls on the authorities to urgently resolve the ZESCO and CEC impasse

Economy Chief Editor - 18
Former Finance Minister Felix Mutati has called on Authorities to urgently resolve the impasse between power utility company Zesco and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation. Mr...
Read more

Zambia interested in buying tractors from Belarus tractors

Economy Chief Editor - 19
The Zambian government has expressed interest in getting Belarusian tractors. Ways to acquire them were discussed as Director-General of the Belarusian tractor engineering company MTZ...
Read more

Government has invested $55.4 million in Western Province to Promote Cashew Nut Production-President Lungu

Economy Chief Editor - 10
President Edgar Lungu says promoting cashew nut production is one of the effective measures for supporting alternative livelihoods, and climate change adaptation. The President...
Read more

Africa Confidential reports that Construction of Kafue Gorge Lower hydropower station in limbo as China halts funding

Economy Chief Editor - 26
The Construction of the $2bn Kafue Gorge Lower hydropower station, which was expected to start generating power this year, is stalled after Zesco failed...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 17 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]