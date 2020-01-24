FAZ has reported Sports Minister, Emmanuel Mulenga, to FIFA, for alleged interference in the running of football in the country.

The Sports Minister has confirmed this in Lusaka, saying FAZ has accused him of trying to change the association’s Constitution, ahead of its elective AGM this March.

Mulenga has told a media briefing in Lusaka that the Ministry of Sports, through the National Sports Council, will write to FIFA to clarify on the allegations made by FAZ.

He has added that he has NOT interfered with the running of football in any way, as his ministry simply wrote to FAZ, indicating that the forthcoming FAZ elections in March should be free and fair.

Meanwhile, Mulenga says FAZ has NOT officially notified the Ministry on who they have selected for the vacant national football team coach.

Mulenga has refuted claims by Football House that it has submitted the name of the Coach that has been settled for to the Ministry for approval.

He says as it stands his Ministry cannot act on media reports as there has been no official communication from FAZ.

Mulenga says he has noreason to be a stumbling block in the process of engaging the Chipolopolo Coach, adding that FAZ should just follow the normal channel of communication.

But FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala, earlier told ZNBC sports in a telephone interview that FAZ submitted all the necessary documentation to Sports Permanent Secretary, Joe Kapembwa.

