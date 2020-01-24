The Food Reserve Agency has assured farmers that it is committed to dismantling the debt that it owes farmers that supplied the agency with maize during the 2018/2019 farming season.

FRA Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe says the Agency is aware that some farmers have not yet been paid and assured them that they will get paid immediately funds are made available by the Ministry of Finance.

Mr Chipandwe has dispelled assertions by some members of the public that the Agency has not paid most of the farmers that supplied maize to the FRA.

He said the FRA has to date paid out K176, 267,909 out of the K190, 322, 220 representing 92.6 percent payment.

Mr Chipandwe said the outstanding balance owed to farmers currently stands at K14, 054,311 wh9ich will be cleared once funds are made available by the Ministry of Finance.

He also clarified that the Agency has this week released funds to pay farmers in various districts of Northern, Luapula and Muchinga provinces.

Mr Chipandwe has since called for calm as the Agency is making necessary arrangements to dismantle the remaining debt as soon as possible.

