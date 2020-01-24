Government has released K 4 Million towards the construction of the 113 kilometre Musaila-Lubwe Kasaba road in Luapula Province.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale says the money is part of the K520 Million total cost of upgrading the road.

Mr Mwale has assured the people of Chifunabuli district in Luapula Province that construction works on the road project which stalled because Government owes the contractor, BSBK Limited of India will resume this year after the rainy season.

The Minister was speaking at his office when he met the Ng’umbo Development Coordinating Interim Committee who were led by Chifunabuli Member of Parliament Ponde Mecha.

“We are aware that this road project started a long time ago but it has stalled due to lack of money. Let me assure you that my ministry is committed to complete this project. This week we have paid the contractor K4 Million but because of the rainy season, the contractor has told us that he cannot resume work but instead he will use the money he has received to pay off some of his suppliers”, Mr Mwale has said.

The Minister assured the committee that in four months’ time there will be visible progress in the construction of the road.

And Interim Committee Chairperson Professor Charles Mwape said despite the project being awarded in 2015 the contractor was last seen working on the project in 2018.

Professor Mwape said the stalled works have raised concern among the people of Chifunabuli district and surrounding areas.

Government awarded the contract of upgrading the 113 kilometer Musaila-Lubwe – Kasaba road to BSBK Limited of India in 2015 at a cost of K520 Million.

The works include installation of 77 culverts on the road.

This is according to a statement issued to the Media by Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development spokesperson Jeff Banda.

