The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance has urged the government to provide financial support to the Lunga District Administration to start unlocking the water channels leading to the district.

The CSO-SUN has also urged other stakeholders to come on board and help the government in sourcing for funds to unblock the water channels.

CSO-SUN Country Coordinator Mathews Mhuru says maize and Cassava fields in Lunga District have started flooding caused by unblocked water channels in the region resulting in crops being submerged.

Mr. Mhuru said his engagement with the Authorities in the District has established that the Lunga District Administration requires K160 000 to run a dredger to clear the channels especially in Chief Kasoma Lunga’s area which is the most affected area.

He has warned that failure to attend to this situation will result in increased levels of hunger in the District and reverse the gains the country has made in fighting malnutrition.

Mr. Mhuru said with the people of Lunga having been among the most affected by hunger last year, he expects them to start asking for relief food as early as March this year as they would have harvested nothing.

“The impact of the floods on agriculture was more felt in Lunga District last year as 38,000 people had houses and crop fields submerged following a continuous downpour. This situation is likely to repeat this year if the water channels are not unblocked”, he said.

And Chief Kasoma Lunga also confirmed that flooding has impacted negatively on the agriculture sector as the crops are usually submerged in stagnant water during the rainy season.

The Traditional Leader said Cassava and maize no longer grow because of the water except for rice which is also failing to grow due to huge water volumes as a result of flooding.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]