0.9 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 24, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Lwandamina Demands Honourable Win From Zesco

By sports
28 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Lwandamina Demands Honourable Win From Zesco
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says the onus is on his team get their first Group A win this Saturday when they host Premiero de Agosto of Angola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in their penultimate game the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

Zesco are winless in Group A after four games played with just 2 points heading into the final home game.

They trace their last CAF Champions League victory to September 28 when they beat Young Africans of Tanzania 2-1 at the same venue to advance to the group stage.

Furthermore, Zesco have collected just one point from two Group A matches in their worst league round campaign since their debut qualification in 2009.

“There is integrity to protect and we will go into this match to play to win. We have not been going in games to lose, you can’t go into a match to lose but it has just been very difficult for us,” Lwandamina said.

“The side of the angle that we have been coming from saw us going down but we still have to fight to come out of this cocoon and try to protect the integrity of the club and even of individuals, like players themselves and ourselves as technical staff.

“So, it will be an interesting game and I am sure we will be able to stand up and be counted.”

Zesco and Agosto drew 1-1 in the first leg Group A meeting in Luanda on November 31.

Meanwhile, Zesco will close their campaign away to Group A leaders TP Mazembe on February 1.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous article140 Chingola Residents rushed health centers after their houses were spread with unknown chemicals

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Lwandamina Demands Honourable Win From Zesco

Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says the onus is on his team get their first Group...
Read more
General News

140 Chingola Residents rushed health centers after their houses were spread with unknown chemicals

Chief Editor - 8
About 140 residents of Chingola were this morning rushed to various health centers across the district after their houses were last night spread with...
Read more
General News

Government urged to unlock the water channels leading to Lunga District.

Chief Editor - 2
The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance has urged the government to provide financial support to the Lunga District Administration to start unlocking the...
Read more
Headlines

Kamba reacts angrily to media reports questioning his source of funding for his Mansion in New Kasama.

Chief Editor - 11
PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba has reacted angrily to media reports questioning his source of funding for the mansion he has built in...
Read more
Rural News

Government has released K 4 Million towards the construction of the 113 kilometre Musaila-Lubwe Kasaba road

Chief Editor - 6
Government has released K 4 Million towards the construction of the 113 kilometre Musaila-Lubwe Kasaba road in Luapula Province. Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Agosto Wary of Struggling Zesco United

Feature Sports sports - 0
Premiero de Agosto coach Dragan Jovic is wary of Saturday’s 2019/2020 CAF Champions League Group A opponents Zesco United despite the homesides’...
Read more

New Chipolopolo Coach Hunt Nose-Dives

Feature Sports sports - 6
The prospects of the permanent Chipolopolo coach being named this week are dashed after Sports Minister...
Read more

Zesco Utd Are Back in Business, Zanaco’s Profits Under Kaunda Continue

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United are back in business after beating Buildcon 2-1 on Wednesday to win their first competitive game in 2020. The victory comes after...
Read more

Tunisia Lurks For Chipolopolo On The Road to 2022 Qatar

Feature Sports sports - 9
The Africa zone 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup draws were made on Tuesday evening in Cairo and Zambia know their group stage opponents. Chipolopolo are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 17 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]