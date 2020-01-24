Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says the onus is on his team get their first Group A win this Saturday when they host Premiero de Agosto of Angola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in their penultimate game the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

Zesco are winless in Group A after four games played with just 2 points heading into the final home game.

They trace their last CAF Champions League victory to September 28 when they beat Young Africans of Tanzania 2-1 at the same venue to advance to the group stage.

Furthermore, Zesco have collected just one point from two Group A matches in their worst league round campaign since their debut qualification in 2009.

“There is integrity to protect and we will go into this match to play to win. We have not been going in games to lose, you can’t go into a match to lose but it has just been very difficult for us,” Lwandamina said.

“The side of the angle that we have been coming from saw us going down but we still have to fight to come out of this cocoon and try to protect the integrity of the club and even of individuals, like players themselves and ourselves as technical staff.

“So, it will be an interesting game and I am sure we will be able to stand up and be counted.”

Zesco and Agosto drew 1-1 in the first leg Group A meeting in Luanda on November 31.

Meanwhile, Zesco will close their campaign away to Group A leaders TP Mazembe on February 1.

