President Edgar Lungu has said that Zambia’s Economic prospects for 2020 are positive.

Addressing the Diplomatic Corps at State House Thursday afternoon, during during the Annual Greetings events, the President said that projections include a real growth rate of 3 percent and inflation to be maintained within the range of 6 to 8 percent.

“In addition, the fiscal deficit is expected to reduce to 5.5 percent and domestic revenue mobilization is projected to increase to at least 22 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Fiscal consolidation will continue to be a priority to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth,” he said.

“Furthermore, I wish to announce that this year, the Zambian Government will continue to anchor our efforts on the five development strategic areas of the Seventh National Development Plan. These are economic diversification and job creation; poverty and vulnerability reduction; enhanced human development improvement; development inequalities reduction, and creating a condusive governance environment for a diversified economy. I, therefore, appeal to all of you, for your continued unwavering support.”

On Trade and Investment, President Lungu noted that there is potential for improved partnerships with other governments given Zambia’s focus on economic diversification as well as many investment opportunities Zambia offers.

He emphasized that Zambia continues to offer a favourable business environment based on its strategic location in the region.

“However, like many other countries in the Southern African Region and beyond, the Zambian economy during the rest of 2019 was negatively affected by various issues notably, adverse climate conditions caused by poor rainfall during the 2018/2019 farming season,” said the President.

“This, in turn, negatively affected agricultural production and electricity generation which led to spill-over effects in other sectors. Economic growth was also affected by a decline in copper output, coupled with lower copper prices caused by a reduction in global demand.”

And in giving the votes of thanks, Dean of Diplomatic Corps Jeronimo Chivavi, who is also Mozambique High Commissioner to Zambia, observed the need for greater collaboration in addressing the effects of climate change.

