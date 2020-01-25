Here are the winners and losers from the 2019 Zambia Sports Awards handed out on January 24 in Lusaka

=Sportsman of the Year

Sydney Siame (Athletics, Gold Medal 2019 All-Africa Games)

Nominees: Sylvester Mwila (Bodybuilding, Mr. Zambia), Leroy Gomes (Motorsport, National Rally Champion)

=Sports Woman of the Year

Tilka Paljk (Swimming, Silver Medal 2019 All-Africa Games)

Nominees: Lorota Mwango (Chess, All-Africa Games Silver), Ogar Siamupangila (Badminton)

=Team of the Year

Shepolopolo Zambia Women’s team (Football)

Nominees: Zambia 4X100 (Athletics, Mens), Zambia Equestrian Team

=Coach of the Year

Oswald Mutapa (Football, U20& U17)

Nominees: Douglas Kalembo (Athletics),Moodle Chola (Martial Arts)

=Young Sportsman of the Year

Patrick Gondwe (Football, U20)

Nominees: Kalombo Mulenga (Badminton), Fernando Kushal (Swimming)

=Young Sportswoman of the Year

Daisy Skye-Woolley (Archery)

Nominees: Mia Phiri (Swimming), Isabella Luick-Martins (Equestrian)



=Special Olympics

-Sportsman of the Year

Joshua Paliso

-Sportswoman of the Year

Memory Changwe

=President’s Award

Professor Mwamba Kalenga (Posthumous)

=Sports Administrator of the Year

Cornelius Chanda (Bodybuilding)

=Medal of Honour

Zambia National Service

