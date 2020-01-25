-9.6 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2019 Zambia Sports Awards Winners and Losers

By sports
Here are the winners and losers from the 2019 Zambia Sports Awards handed out on January 24 in Lusaka

=Sportsman of the Year
Sydney Siame (Athletics, Gold Medal 2019 All-Africa Games)
Nominees: Sylvester Mwila (Bodybuilding, Mr. Zambia), Leroy Gomes (Motorsport, National Rally Champion)

=Sports Woman of the Year
Tilka Paljk (Swimming, Silver Medal 2019 All-Africa Games)
Nominees: Lorota Mwango (Chess, All-Africa Games Silver), Ogar Siamupangila (Badminton)

=Team of the Year
Shepolopolo Zambia Women’s team (Football)
Nominees: Zambia 4X100 (Athletics, Mens), Zambia Equestrian Team

=Coach of the Year
Oswald Mutapa (Football, U20& U17)
Nominees: Douglas Kalembo (Athletics),Moodle Chola (Martial Arts)

=Young Sportsman of the Year
Patrick Gondwe (Football, U20)
Nominees: Kalombo Mulenga (Badminton), Fernando Kushal (Swimming)

=Young Sportswoman of the Year
Daisy Skye-Woolley (Archery)
Nominees: Mia Phiri (Swimming), Isabella Luick-Martins (Equestrian)


=Special Olympics
-Sportsman of the Year
Joshua Paliso
-Sportswoman of the Year
Memory Changwe

=President’s Award
Professor Mwamba Kalenga (Posthumous)

=Sports Administrator of the Year
Cornelius Chanda (Bodybuilding)

=Medal of Honour
Zambia National Service

