Here are the winners and losers from the 2019 Zambia Sports Awards handed out on January 24 in Lusaka
=Sportsman of the Year
Sydney Siame (Athletics, Gold Medal 2019 All-Africa Games)
Nominees: Sylvester Mwila (Bodybuilding, Mr. Zambia), Leroy Gomes (Motorsport, National Rally Champion)
=Sports Woman of the Year
Tilka Paljk (Swimming, Silver Medal 2019 All-Africa Games)
Nominees: Lorota Mwango (Chess, All-Africa Games Silver), Ogar Siamupangila (Badminton)
=Team of the Year
Shepolopolo Zambia Women’s team (Football)
Nominees: Zambia 4X100 (Athletics, Mens), Zambia Equestrian Team
=Coach of the Year
Oswald Mutapa (Football, U20& U17)
Nominees: Douglas Kalembo (Athletics),Moodle Chola (Martial Arts)
=Young Sportsman of the Year
Patrick Gondwe (Football, U20)
Nominees: Kalombo Mulenga (Badminton), Fernando Kushal (Swimming)
=Young Sportswoman of the Year
Daisy Skye-Woolley (Archery)
Nominees: Mia Phiri (Swimming), Isabella Luick-Martins (Equestrian)
=Special Olympics
-Sportsman of the Year
Joshua Paliso
-Sportswoman of the Year
Memory Changwe
=President’s Award
Professor Mwamba Kalenga (Posthumous)
=Sports Administrator of the Year
Cornelius Chanda (Bodybuilding)
=Medal of Honour
Zambia National Service