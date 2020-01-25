By Hon. Tutwa S Ngulube MP, Deputy Chief Whip of Zambia.
Honourable Jack Mwiimbu is telling blue lies when he says delimitation can happen without Bill number 10. According to the 2016 Constitution that cupped the number of MPS to 156.
Both bill number 10 and delimitation involve amendments to the constitution. The similarity is that Both Census and Delimitation happen in 10-year intervals. A Bill that fails cannot be brought back in the same session. So if Bill 10 flips and flops now you cant bring it back before the house in this session in short before 2021.
ECZ will equally have to wait for another 10 years.
Unless we in power agreed to amend article 68 alone where will the UPND get the two-third, which they don’t have now to amend the number of MPs in the constitution? The MPs will remain 156.
They are committing political suicide and will regret shooting down bill 10.
We the PF want the number of women and in parliament to increase. We also want the costly number of Mayoral bye-elections to stop.
The UPND has no idea that they have trapped themselves because both Bill number 10 and Delimitation of constituencies will involve amending or in bemba language changing the constitution. According to Article 79, an amendment to the constitution will surely require a two-third majority.
As we speak neither of us has it. It will be dull to think the PF will support the UPND UPND delimitation immediately after they shoot bill number 10.
The answer here lies in the UPND swallowing the bitter pill and biting the bullet. What gives Hon Mwiimbu confidence that delimitation that involves constituencies will happen even if they don’t have a two-third in the house.
We must be factual and agree to resolve national matters without misleading the public. The UPND has clearly trapped themselves and that is why they are saying withdraw the bill let’s sit down again.
As PF we have refused to remove the Christian Nation clause and to include gay rights in the Bill and are sure that if it means flipping let the bill flop without introducing gay rights and satanism.
But why are you marrying the who lot of bill 10 to the delimiting and increase in number of constituencies and MPs? These are separate bills, please don’t black mail us or try to hide the contentious issues surrounding bill 10.
Why don’t you focus on resuscitating the economy rather than increasing expenditure on new constituencies
WHEN UPND forms government next year by Gods Grace, they will have 75% majority in parliament so they will not need PF’s votes
Tutwa tombbanocco
“We also want the costly number of Mayoral by-elections to stop.”
Really Honourable? How often and costly are Mayoral by-elections compared to parliamentary bye elections?Having mayoral elections through direct suffrage made the mayors/chairpersons have loyalty to their electorates and effective as CEOs of cities/municipalities/district unlike being voted by fellow councillors as it creates party patronage.
Imwe guys,let us leave this constitution to after 2021.PEOPLE,ESPECIALLY BRG .GEN MIYANDA HAD TOLD LUNGU TO SCRUTINIZE IT BEFORE SIGNING BUT HE WENT AND SIGNED WITH “closed eyes” as he said!! Why has he opened the eyes when another election is approaching? Please starting finding money for next year’s elections and leave the constitution to another time!! WHO WANTS MORE MPs any way,if that is the blackmail you want to take us with??
I agree with UNZALARU. This a government of kickers!