By Hon. Tutwa S Ngulube MP, Deputy Chief Whip of Zambia.

Honourable Jack Mwiimbu is telling blue lies when he says delimitation can happen without Bill number 10. According to the 2016 Constitution that cupped the number of MPS to 156.

Both bill number 10 and delimitation involve amendments to the constitution. The similarity is that Both Census and Delimitation happen in 10-year intervals. A Bill that fails cannot be brought back in the same session. So if Bill 10 flips and flops now you cant bring it back before the house in this session in short before 2021.

ECZ will equally have to wait for another 10 years.

Unless we in power agreed to amend article 68 alone where will the UPND get the two-third, which they don’t have now to amend the number of MPs in the constitution? The MPs will remain 156.

They are committing political suicide and will regret shooting down bill 10.

We the PF want the number of women and in parliament to increase. We also want the costly number of Mayoral bye-elections to stop.

The UPND has no idea that they have trapped themselves because both Bill number 10 and Delimitation of constituencies will involve amending or in bemba language changing the constitution. According to Article 79, an amendment to the constitution will surely require a two-third majority.

As we speak neither of us has it. It will be dull to think the PF will support the UPND UPND delimitation immediately after they shoot bill number 10.

The answer here lies in the UPND swallowing the bitter pill and biting the bullet. What gives Hon Mwiimbu confidence that delimitation that involves constituencies will happen even if they don’t have a two-third in the house.

We must be factual and agree to resolve national matters without misleading the public. The UPND has clearly trapped themselves and that is why they are saying withdraw the bill let’s sit down again.

As PF we have refused to remove the Christian Nation clause and to include gay rights in the Bill and are sure that if it means flipping let the bill flop without introducing gay rights and satanism.

[Read 162 times, 162 reads today]