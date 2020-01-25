Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that the World Health Organization has classified Zambia as low risk in regard to the Corona Virus that has broken out in China’s Wuhan City.
He said his Ministry has been notified about the novel virus whose outbreak has been widely talked about on social media and other media platforms in the last couple of days.
He said though Zambia is not in the high-risk bracket, the Ministry of Health through its disease intelligence wing(ZNPHI) has intensified surveillance at all points of entry, including the use of thermoscanners for temperature monitoring on all arrival passengers.
He said further that all points of entry staff have been oriented on standard case definitions, travel history assessment and symptoms of the illness.
Dr. Chilufya said health security is top on the list of priorities for the Patriotic Front Government, under the impeccable leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
He said the novel Corona virus causes a respiratory illness with common signs and symptoms including respiratory distress, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.
“In severe cases, it causes complications such as Pneumonia and may lead to death particularly in those with compromised immunity or other underlying diseases.
” I wish to assure you that the nation is safe from the Corona virus. No case has been detected in Zambia. We are working collaboratively with our counterparts at China CDC and WHO to keep us updated on the outbreak. We shall keep you informed as the situation evolves, ” he said.
Dr. Chilufya said this at a media briefing at Ndeke House this evening
iwe Chilufya, are you telling me the MoH has no spokesperson? You are both a minister and spokesperson?
Imwe’ naimwe’ even if there was High Risk potential for Corona, your useless P.F GUNDWANE’S would NEVER prioritise spending time, resources on prevention / cures, coz all you pour Government funds in in Campaigning & enabling useless Drunken Mukula 1 to globetrot aimlessly like a Green Fly, that’s always roving, searching for the opportunity to land on vintu vowola!!
This is a very dangerous assumption. With a very high influx of Chinese nationals to Zambia, it won’t be too long before Zambians start getting sick. Even a 1% chance of Zambians being contaminated by this chocholi diseases with be very difficult to manage.
Please start screaming NOW and not tomorrow!
God bless Zambia