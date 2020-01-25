Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that the World Health Organization has classified Zambia as low risk in regard to the Corona Virus that has broken out in China’s Wuhan City.

He said his Ministry has been notified about the novel virus whose outbreak has been widely talked about on social media and other media platforms in the last couple of days.

He said though Zambia is not in the high-risk bracket, the Ministry of Health through its disease intelligence wing(ZNPHI) has intensified surveillance at all points of entry, including the use of thermoscanners for temperature monitoring on all arrival passengers.

He said further that all points of entry staff have been oriented on standard case definitions, travel history assessment and symptoms of the illness.

Dr. Chilufya said health security is top on the list of priorities for the Patriotic Front Government, under the impeccable leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

He said the novel Corona virus causes a respiratory illness with common signs and symptoms including respiratory distress, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

“In severe cases, it causes complications such as Pneumonia and may lead to death particularly in those with compromised immunity or other underlying diseases.

” I wish to assure you that the nation is safe from the Corona virus. No case has been detected in Zambia. We are working collaboratively with our counterparts at China CDC and WHO to keep us updated on the outbreak. We shall keep you informed as the situation evolves, ” he said.

Dr. Chilufya said this at a media briefing at Ndeke House this evening

[Read 116 times, 117 reads today]