Zanaco Hoping to Maintain Group C Momentum

28 views
http://www.lusakatimes.com

Zanaco hope to make a significant step towards their debut CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal qualification when they host DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo this Sunday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

A point separates third placed Zanaco from the top two in Group C in a tight race to reach the last eight heading into Sunday’s penultimate fixtures.

RSB Berkane of Morocco leads on 7 points and beat DCMP to number one on goal difference while ESAE of Benin has 1 point and out of contention.

Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda, who has won all his four competitive games in charge a fortnight ago, said he is just focusing on the match.

“Zanaco is not looking at the group standings at the moment, our main interest is to win tomorrow’s game,” Kaunda said.

Kaunda led Zanaco to their first Group C win a fortnight against home against ESAE after they had collected three successive draws at this stage.

“This game will be won based on the tactics that the two coaches will apply. The players will have to do the business on the pitch. My team is not under pressure and I am positive that we have done enough work,” Kaunda said.

“I am requesting the Zambian fans to rally behind the team. There is so much at stake for the country to excel in the competition.”

The first leg on December 1 in Kinshasa finished 1-1 after the DR Congo side rallied after in the last twenty minutes to steal a point.

“It will be either difficult or easy because the first game we played against Zanaco was our first game. It will be a crucial game because we are now facing Zanaco at a very different stage. Every player in our team knows why they are here and that is to collect maximum points,” DCMP captain Doxa Gikanji said.

The pressure is on Zanaco to win at home while DCMP have a fairly easy home match in their respective final Group C fixtures.

Zanaco will head to Berkane, who away this Sunday to play ESAE, while DCMP will host the Benin side on February 2.

