Economic Association of Zambia to attend the ITB Berlin tourism event in Germany

By Chief Editor
The appetite to sell Zambia in Germany is rising with key Zambian organizations showing interest in wanting to participate in the world’s leading travel trade show known here as ITB Berlin that opens its gates to the world in just over a months’ time.

The latest organization to throw its hat in the economic diplomacy road is the Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ) led by Dr Lubinda Habazoka said Zambia’s Ambassador Anthony Mukwita.

“We have communication from the EAZ president, Dr. Lubinda Habazoka who seeks to lead a delegation to Berlin in about 5 weeks’ time,” said Ambassador Mukwita, “This is good news and we hope it encourages others in Zambia as the event draws near.”

Ambassador Mukwita said the visit by EAZ to the travel show was important as the government of President Edgar Lungu has prioritized tourism as a significant economic Ministry.

With EAZ’s expertise on economic matters, the Zambian envoy hopes the association could advise government on how best to harness the tourism sector for purposes of increasing jobs and reducing poverty in addition to the great works the Zambia Tourism Agency is already doing.

The annual global travel show that attracts a hundred countries and over a hundred thousand visitors starts on the March 4, 2020 and lasts a week full of a myriad of tourism sales activities.

“It has been described by tourism experts all over the world as the One Stop Tourism shop with exhibitors travelling from all over the world hence the reason even the Chancellor Angela Merkel flags it off officially at a gala dinner annually without fail.

Last year, about 15 Zambian tour operators attended while in 2018, Zambia stole the show as the Cultural and Convention Partner, a position that entailed significant visibility for the country’s promotional materials and activities in and around Messe Berlin, the venue of the travel show.

Zambia’s Minister of Tourism and Arts, Mr. Ronald Chitotela is expected to attend the show along with Zambia Tourism Agency officials led by the Chief Executive Officer Mr Felix Chaila.

Berlin based Zambians are regular visitors and supporters at the Zambian pavilion annually.

Ambassador Mukwita is hopeful that the Zambian Pavilion like others from Namibia that serves Windhoek Larger at its stand, may just save some Mosi beer from Zambian Breweries organized the embassy.

The Zambian envoy said he hopes the event can help push up tourism numbers to Zambia in order to create jobs and reduce poverty as the economy diversifies.

Last year, the Zambian embassy helped facilitate two film crews that went to film tourism in Zambia for the international world.

