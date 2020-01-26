Today’s Scripture

“Overhearing what they said, Jesus told him, “Don’t be afraid; just believe…”

(Mark 5:36, NIV)

Wake Up

A synagogue leader named Jairus came to Jesus and pleaded, “Will You please come to my house and heal my little daughter who’s dying?” Jesus said He would, but then was delayed to the point that news came that the girl had died. Jesus said to Jairus, “Don’t be afraid; just believe.” When Jesus arrived at the house, everyone was upset and crying. He said to them, “The child is not dead but asleep.” He went in and said to the girl, “Wake up,” and instantly she stood up and was perfectly well.

You may have dreams you’ve given up on, promises you think there’s no way they can happen now. The good news is they’re not dead, they’re just asleep. God is about to wake up what you thought was dead. He’s going to bring to life dreams you’ve given up on. Now do your part and start believing, get your hopes up. Your dreams are waking up right now.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that no matter what happens in my life, You have the final say. Thank You that I can get my hopes up and choose to not dwell on negative reports. I believe that You are waking up the promises and breathing life into my dreams. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

