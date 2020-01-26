1.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 26, 2020
Zanaco Shock Motema Pembe to Keep CAF Confed Cup Quarterfinal Dreams Alive

Zanaco remained in the race to reach the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating DR Congo side DC Motema Pembe 2-1 in the penultimate Group C match played on Sunday in Lusaka.

The win at National Heroes Stadium pushes Zanaco to second in Group C with nine points, one behind leaders RS Berkane, who are top with 10 points following their win over Esae, and are through to the last eight.

Zanaco,who have never made it out of the continental group stage in three attempts, are two points ahead of Motema Pembe who drop to third.

Substitute Moussa Soluleymanou scored a 93rd minute winner as the Bankers came from a goal down to beat Motema Pembe 2-1.

Kevin Owusu launched the comeback in the 83rd minute with a volley, cancelling out Bayindula Nkongo’s 7th minute goal.

The game was seemingly headed for a draw, when Souleymanou’s strike in the 93rd minute was cleared after it had crossed the line and the referee pointed to the centre circle.

Meanwhile, in their last group match Zanaco will be away to Berkane in Morocco while Motema Pembe play bottom side Esae in Kinshasa.

