-3.4 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 27, 2020
type here...
Columns

Kachema ’s Last Straw – “Political Power at Any Cost”

Their plan has now been exposed bear, sabotage the economy, intensify the violence to instil fear & then call for regime change.

By Chief Editor
39
6
Columns Kachema ’s Last Straw - “Political Power at Any Cost”
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Dr. Joze Manda

Less than two years before the next general elections, the Zambian political climate is so thick with tension, controversy upon controversy has piled up and things have been made worse by agents that want regime change in Zambia. The stakes are now very high, for others it is do or die, while for others its powers at any cost.

It is now clear that a dangerous and systematic scheme for 2020 leading into 2021 has been put in motion by HH and his international funders as their last straw at usurping political power. “Power by any means possible” is the new ideology that has currently been put in motion and will be executed relentlessly to the last day of the elections* and citizens must brace themselves for more unpredictable conspiracies from HH and imperialist sponsors.

Violence will be used to trigger fear, economic sabotage will be used to make the life of citizens miserable, corruption propaganda will be scaled up to tint the PF government, torture, assassinations and murder will eventually become common grounds.

Copperbelt being an important province for one to win an election in Zambia, *HH and his sponsors have started from there in creating fear and uncertainty in the lives of our citizens.* In less than two weeks, HH and his sponsors have capitalized on a few unfortunate incidences and blown them out of proposition to gain political mileage at the expense of the peaceful lives of our citizens.

UPND has gone further as to create videos depicting chemicals having been put around house doors and windows to scare our citizens even more, but when tasted, the white powder was found to be simple lime, what a shame.* What kind of a leader would want to instil fear in the same community you want votes from?

We know their tactic here is to cause lots of fear, that would mean increasing discontent in government, and then offer alternative leadership and we are aware that by human nature a few of our people will fall for it.

PF must use whatever resource they have at their disposal to fish out these lunatics who want to make our country ungovernable.*

This barbaric behavior is tantamount to treason and if anything the PF government must consider establishing a fast truck court for political violence and treasonable cases.

PF must realize that, UPND has scaled up their actions and entering in overdrive, from social media propaganda, they have now entered the violence stage. They have now engaged in unorthodox ways of looking for votes by painting the country they want to govern black. The social media propaganda that the opposition UPND party has wedged is misleading the electorates and is now bordering on issues of national security. It is time our security agencies woke up and smelt the coffee and dealt with this issue aggressively once and for all.

UPND is now spending thousands of kwachas promoting countrywide propaganda and is trying to control the political discourse in Zambia, including the undermining of democratic governance; to also help manipulate public opinion; and attempt to win the hearts and minds of the people to serve their grand strategy of ascending to power using whatever means and at whatever cost.* This will escalate ten fold as we get closer to 2021, the Chingola predicament is just a preamble.

It should not take a rocket scientist to now realize that UPND has crossed the line and we need to do anything possible in our power as a country to bring them to book.*

They are a blood-thirsty Organisation that will send this country down the path of hell we will not recover from. Lungu and and his government must stop being cowards and stand up tough and deal with this demon once and for all to save our country.

Dr. Joze Manda is Political Analyst based in Lusaka.

[Read 274 times, 274 reads today]
Previous articlePF government will endeavour to develop the railway and aviation sectors-Kafwaya
Next articleKobe Bryant: Basketball legend dies in helicopter crash

6 COMMENTS

  1. This political analyst must be living under a rock, or has been paid to write this crap. Did he hear Lungu say he had no vision and also when asked what he was going to do for the country he said not much. You don’t need to be an expert to see that PF is a failed project and most of your claims are like fake news with no proof. Leave HH alone, he is not the one stealing and making bad decisions. Tell Lungu instead to stop wasting money bribing voters and travelling aimlessly.

  3. Some of these so called doctors must be stripped of their degrees. How do you write such rubbish even if you want to eat with PF?
    God save us.

  4. Very accurate article, it’s spot on!! The scary part is what these sponsors expect from upnd if they ever got into power. Remember 1991 and how everything the country owned was auctioned in the name of ridding the country of an evil dictator?? We can still feel the effects today. Imagine KCM, Levy signing the agreement that any arbitration should be done outside the country??

  5. We already know this as office of the president and secret service. This time around we wont be lenient with this treasonous criminal hh.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Kitwe United Maintain Healthy Lead in Promotion Race

Kitwe United maintained their five point lead in the FAZ National Division One League following a 1-1 draw at...
Read more
Headlines

Kambwili Vows to Block the Printing of 2021 Election Ballot Papers in Dubai

Chief Editor - 5
National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has vowed to block the printing of ballot papers if the Electoral Commission of Zambia does not sponsor...
Read more
Feature Politics

Kafwaya has lashes out at former Ministers Harry Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili

Chief Editor - 4
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has lashed out at former Ministers Harry Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili for strongly criticising the PF government on...
Read more
General News

Kobe Bryant: Basketball legend dies in helicopter crash

editor - 4
US basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California. Bryant,...
Read more
Columns

Kachema ’s Last Straw – “Political Power at Any Cost”

Chief Editor - 6
By Dr. Joze Manda Less than two years before the next general elections, the Zambian political climate is so thick with tension, controversy upon controversy...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The New Virus in China; Should we be worried?

Columns Chief Editor - 3
On 31st December, China informed WHO of an outbreak of a novel Respiratory virus affecting hundreds of people in Wuhan province. By 24th January...
Read more

ZCCM-IH should quickly establish how much oil is present in Gwembe

Columns Chief Editor - 13
Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) should quickly establish how much oil is present in Gwembe so that the country can start benefiting from the discovery,...
Read more

UPND will be negatively affected if Bill Number 10 flops

Columns Chief Editor - 25
By Hon. Tutwa S Ngulube MP, Deputy Chief Whip of Zambia. Honourable Jack Mwiimbu is telling blue lies when he says delimitation can happen without...
Read more

Why did PF Cancel the MMD’s Kafue Lower Hydro Power Project in 2011?

Columns Chief Editor - 28
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member The investment vehicle for the construction of the 600MW - 750MW Kafue Lower Hydro Power Project was secured by...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 275 times, 275 reads today]