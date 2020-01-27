Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has lashed out at former Ministers Harry Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili for strongly criticising the PF government on various issues which they failed to resolve whilst in government.

Mr Kafwaya says the best time for the duo to criticise was when they were in government and not now.

He said the duo has nothing to offer the Zambian people because they failed to deliver when they served as Ministers.

Mr Kafwaya wondered how the people who failed to deliver with resources at their disposal whilst serving under President Edgar Lungu will perform differently when given the mandate to govern the nation.

He said the Zambian people will in 2021 not vote for hurt, mediocrity and character assassination preached by the two former Cabinet Ministers.

Mr Kafwaya was speaking when he featured on Pan African Radio Feedback Program last evening.

