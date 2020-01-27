2.8 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 27, 2020
Kambwili demands the release of Bishop Joseph Khazila

By Chief Editor
National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has demanded for the unconditional release of Bishop Joseph Khazila of Life Gospel Cathedral in Chingola describing his arrest as politically motivated.

Mr Kambwili says the continued detention of the the clergyman is unlawful as he was supposed to appear in court within 48 hours after his arrest.

He says it is shocking that a man who was arrested on Thursday last week could today still be in detention without any charge.

Mr Kambwili is also disappointed that the Church and the Civil Society have been loudly quiet on the injustice on Bishop Khazila for merely asking people to pray and protect themselves in view of the alleged ritual killings in Chingola.

He is further disturbed that Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo who has spent a number of days in Chingola has allowed police to perpetuate such kind of injustice on the clergyman.

Mr Kambwili said Bishop Khazila has not done anything wrong to deserve such kind of treatment from the Police.

He said having established that the alleged killers are turning into Cats, Police must release the man of God unconditionally.

Bishop Kazhila was arrested for speaking out that the PF administration was not doing enough to end the ritual and hunger killings happening in Chingola.

The Bishop was arrested right at a named Radio station and while live on air.

