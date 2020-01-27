-3.4 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 27, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Kambwili Vows to Block the Printing of 2021 Election Ballot Papers in Dubai

By Chief Editor
50
11
Headlines Kambwili Vows to Block the Printing of 2021 Election Ballot Papers in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has vowed to block the printing of ballot papers if the Electoral Commission of Zambia does not sponsor stakeholders to monitor the printing process in Dubai for the 2021 elections.

Mr Kambwili said the NDC will not accept the ECZ to go and print the ballot papers without any observers to monitor the process.

He said it is regrettable that Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano is being used by the Patriotic Front to push their agenda of rigging elections in 2021.

Mr Kambwili said Zambians are tired of manuvours by the PF government to rig the elections by the PF.

“If they go ahead and print the ballot papers without observers, let them find people to vote for the ECZ. We will not allow Zambians to cast a vote in 2021”, said Mr Kambwili.

He advised Mr Nshindano not to allow the PF to use him to push their agenda ahead of the 2021 polls.

Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano recently said the commission will not sponsor any stakeholders to verify 2021 ballot papers in Dubai because the cost is unwarranted.

Various stakeholders have reacted angrily to the pronouncement and have challenged the ECZ to consider picking a local company to print the ballot papers to allow them monitor the process.

[Read 323 times, 323 reads today]
Previous articleKafwaya has lashes out at former Ministers Harry Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili
Next articleKitwe United Maintain Healthy Lead in Promotion Race

11 COMMENTS

  2. Whether printed in Dubai or kambwilis bedroom, pf will still win by landslide . Hope you won’t faint again with your huge belly on display. Be warned

  3. I said it PF are ready to rig the election in 2021 no wonder Kaiser is so confident of winning even when PF is not so popular but thank God for people like CK and HH no printing of ballot papers in Dubai no issuing of NRCS to under age no issuing of NRCS to Congolese and Malawians on the border towns no scraping off the old voter register this time around there not going to use the G12 or enter the server at mulugushi conference center they know people know those tactics and there looking for new ones and the PF has already started rigging the 2021election bill 10 opposition parties open your eyes now before its too late.

  5. About time we had sanity in the political arena. In more developed democracies, there are fewer parties and all upcoming politicians join these parties. Here, every egotistic greedy politician wants to own a party. It’s the money to go to Dubai that’s the problem. If most of these politicians banded with others with like ideologies, they would form big parties that can raise funds for such outings.

  6. Kwikwikwikwikwikwikwikwikwi
    Kwekwekwe!
    CKinsultor is hilarious.

    Faintizo fentizo! What can you do?

    Here we are again! Printing of ballots.
    Then searching and ripping apart of ECZ trucks even when you went to observe the printing in UAE.

    Meaning you can’t even print them locally kamba ka toxic suspicion.
    Suspicious suspicion. This is the characteristic of Zambian politics.
    Can GOD deliver us from the suspicious kwindis like CK and h² and other doubting Thomases. Police should not tolerate the embarrassing ECZ truck attacks from overzealous zealots of upndead nature.
    Meanwhile, let’s do something constructive as we wait for 2021.

  8. Why print the ballots in Dubai ?? Dubai have never had a election, its a dictatorship there. Use Sweden or Norway instead, and i am sure they will do it for free, then can PF not use that to put money in there own pockets.

  9. There we go spin spin spin!
    It’s an ugly vicious cycle.

    “You can go round in circles resolving nothing, or you can step out of the circle and see things as they truly are” – unknown.

    It is becoming routine.

    Some things will never change indeed.

  10. I thought some media sources said PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu announced that 2021 general election ballots will be printed locally to which:
    *then Works and Supply Minister Felix Mutati said government would save us a cool US$ 7 million.
    *Vice President Inonge Wina reaffirmed government’s plans in response to a question from Nangoma UPND Member of Parliament Boyd Hamusonde in parliament on the floor.

    Some are questioning why 56 years after Zambia’s independence, we cannot print ballot papers for our elections locally.

    Like thorn has already pointed out, suspicion.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Kitwe United Maintain Healthy Lead in Promotion Race

Kitwe United maintained their five point lead in the FAZ National Division One League following a 1-1 draw at...
Read more
Headlines

Kambwili Vows to Block the Printing of 2021 Election Ballot Papers in Dubai

Chief Editor - 11
National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has vowed to block the printing of ballot papers if the Electoral Commission of Zambia does not sponsor...
Read more
Feature Politics

Kafwaya has lashes out at former Ministers Harry Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili

Chief Editor - 4
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has lashed out at former Ministers Harry Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili for strongly criticising the PF government on...
Read more
General News

Kobe Bryant: Basketball legend dies in helicopter crash

editor - 5
US basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California. Bryant,...
Read more
Columns

Kachema ’s Last Straw – “Political Power at Any Cost”

Chief Editor - 6
By Dr. Joze Manda Less than two years before the next general elections, the Zambian political climate is so thick with tension, controversy upon controversy...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Zambia Government Should Tell the Nation on the Status of Public Debt-CTPD

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) is calling on Government to provide a comprehensive update on the current level of Public Debt...
Read more

Chinese Envoy Rubbishes Africa Confidential Story on Kafue Gorge Lower Power project Funding

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie has refuted reports by Africa Confidential that China has suspended funding to the Kafue Gorge Lower Power project...
Read more

The current current economic challenge Zambia is facing will end before the end of the year-Wina

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
Vice President Inonge Wina has said that the current economic challenges, Zambia is facing, will end before the end of this year. Speaking during a...
Read more

The arrest of a man of God, in a Christian nation is simply unbelievable-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the Government to immediately release unconditionally released Bishop Joseph Khazila of Life Gospel...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 324 times, 324 reads today]