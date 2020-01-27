National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has vowed to block the printing of ballot papers if the Electoral Commission of Zambia does not sponsor stakeholders to monitor the printing process in Dubai for the 2021 elections.

Mr Kambwili said the NDC will not accept the ECZ to go and print the ballot papers without any observers to monitor the process.

He said it is regrettable that Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano is being used by the Patriotic Front to push their agenda of rigging elections in 2021.

Mr Kambwili said Zambians are tired of manuvours by the PF government to rig the elections by the PF.

“If they go ahead and print the ballot papers without observers, let them find people to vote for the ECZ. We will not allow Zambians to cast a vote in 2021”, said Mr Kambwili.

He advised Mr Nshindano not to allow the PF to use him to push their agenda ahead of the 2021 polls.

Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano recently said the commission will not sponsor any stakeholders to verify 2021 ballot papers in Dubai because the cost is unwarranted.

Various stakeholders have reacted angrily to the pronouncement and have challenged the ECZ to consider picking a local company to print the ballot papers to allow them monitor the process.

