Alba Iulia
Monday, January 27, 2020
Kitwe United Maintain Healthy Lead in Promotion Race

By sports
http://www.lusakatimes.com

Kitwe United maintained their five point lead in the FAZ National Division One League following a 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Young Green Eagles on Saturday.

Motala Mulambya scored for Chingalika just after two minutes before Teddy Simfukwe equalised two minutes later in the match played in Kafue.

The draw pushed Kitwe to 42 points, five above second placed Indeni, after Week 19 matches played.

Indeni and Eagles have 37 points apiece although the Oil Men have a superior goal difference and one game in hand.

Indeni stayed second after a 1-1 draw at home against Prison Leopards.

Fourth placed Prison are just two points behind Indeni and Young Eagles.

Kafue Celtic are fifth on the table after a 3-2 win over Zambeef at home in Kafue.

FAZ National Division One League – Week 19

Indeni 1-1 Prison Leopards

Young Green Eagles 1-1 Kitwe United

Kafue Celtic 3-2 Zambeef

Mpulungu Harbour 0-2 Nchanga Rangers

National Assembly 1-0 Zesco Shockers

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 1-0 F.C Muza

Gomes 3-1 Mumbwa Medics

Sinazongwe United 0-0 Chambishi

Police College 2-1 Chindwin Sentries

Kambwili Vows to Block the Printing of 2021 Election Ballot Papers in Dubai

