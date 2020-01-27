2 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 27, 2020
MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

We take a selected wrap of how our foreign-based stars fared at their respective clubs over the weekend.

=BELGIUM
Striker Fashion Sakala started for struggling second from bottom KV Oostende on Friday in their 2-1 away loss at number four club side Standard Liege.
Fashion was not on target and was substituted in the 57th minute in what was his 18th game of the season in which he has scored six goals.


=FRANCE
Defender Stopilla Sunzu remains sidelined with a knee injury for Metz since the Ligue 1 resumed after the fortnight winter break on January 6.
But Metz on Saturday eased their relegation worries in his absence with a 1-0 away win over mid-table side Reims on Saturday.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Orlando Pirates: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Amazulu while striker Justin Shonga did not make the cut for the game.

-Kaizer Chiefs: Still goalless striker Lazarus Kambole came on in the 69th minute for leaders Chiefs 1-0 away win over Golden Arrows.

-Polokwane City: Defender Salulani Phiri played the 90th minutes for the second from bottom side in Saturdays 1-0 away loss to promoted Stellenbosch.

-Black Leopards: Striker Mwape Musonda came on in the 90th minute for 14th placed Black Leopards in Friday’s 1-0 away loss against Cape Town City.

-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu played the full 90 minutes for third placed SuperSport United but was not on target.

=DR CONGO
Defender Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes for TP Mazembe in Friday’s CAF Champions League Group A away match against Zamalek in Cairo that ended 0-0.
Midfielder Rainford Kalaba came in the 46th minute while Defender Tandi Mwape came on in the 81st minute.
Nathan Sinkala did not make the final 18.

