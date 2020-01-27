2.8 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 27, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Nakachinda is not supposed to direct MMD Members of Parliament to support the Bill 10

By Chief Editor
16
1
Feature Politics Nakachinda is not supposed to direct MMD Members of Parliament to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The MMD is shocked with Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda’s sentiments where he has directed their Members of Parliament to support the Bill 10.

Dr Cephas Mukuka the MMD spokesperson says Mr Nakachinda is not and has never been the National Secretary of the MMD.

He said Judge Sharon Newa’s landmark judgement of November 5 cleared that grey area and went a step further by affirming that Mr Nakachinda remains an expelled member of the MMD.

Dr Mukuka said Mr Nakachinda’s directives to MMD Members of Parliament is not only demeaning to the MPs but also insulting because he has no right to advise or direct Members of Parliament.

He said the MMD has a long standing history and culture on how it relates with its Members of Parliament doing so with high respect, etiquette and decorum.

Dr Mukuka said this issue is so important that it is prescribed fully in the party Constitution and provided for under the provision of a body known as the Parliamentary Liason Committee because the party believe that people who are elected on the MMD ticket are honourable and deserve to be respected.

“The New Hope MMD is alive to the difficulty that our Members of Parliament have faced post the Court issues that had saddled the party since 2016, and we have chosen to handle matters with respect. We have chosen the path of mature engagement as opposed to pushing and pulling”, he added.

“Nakachinda obviously knows very little as a person in the way of respect and honour. He is a wayward individual who has had a poor upbringing, he lacks basic education and he also lacks minimum morality. We are not surprised that in his little wisdom, ordering elected Members including the Deputy Speaker publicly is a show of how high he has climbed in society”, Dr Mukuka said.

He said the National Secretary of the party Elizabeth Chitika is fully engaged on behalf of the National Executive Committee in ensuring that the party is mobilised and made ready to participate in the 2021 elections.

Dr Mukuka has since called on the MMD General membership, the Public and the Media community to ignore Raphael Nakachinda with his continuous failed PR stunts.

[Read 91 times, 91 reads today]
Previous articleKambwili demands the release of Bishop Joseph Khazila
Next articleCopperbelt Province urgently needs diversification to agriculture-HH

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

Copperbelt Province urgently needs diversification to agriculture-HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says following the placing of Chambeshi Metals on Care and Maintenance, Copperbelt Province urgently needs...
Read more
Feature Politics

Nakachinda is not supposed to direct MMD Members of Parliament to support the Bill 10

Chief Editor - 1
The MMD is shocked with Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda's sentiments where he has directed their Members of Parliament to support the Bill...
Read more
General News

Kambwili demands the release of Bishop Joseph Khazila

Chief Editor - 0
National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has demanded for the unconditional release of Bishop Joseph Khazila of Life Gospel Cathedral in Chingola describing his...
Read more
Feature Sports

WEEKEND SCORECARD:Shepolopolo host Malawi in U20 Women’s Friendly

sports - 0
Shepolopolo U20 are back in action this Tuesday when they face Malawi U20 in a womens international friendly. The friendly will be played at Sunset...
Read more
Headlines

Distribution of mealie meal in Chilubi ahead of by-elections concerns GEARS

editor - 9
GEARS Initiative Zambia has noted with concern the continued distribution of branded and unbranded mealie-meal bags to people of Chilubi Island and Kalomo Districts...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Mukula Lawsuit:As The Queenpin Goes so Goes the President

Feature Politics editor - 19
By Field Ruwe EdD “We look forward to rigorous defense of facts,” said Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) Executive Director Alexander Von Bismarck in the recent...
Read more

Kafwaya lashes out at former Ministers Harry Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has lashed out at former Ministers Harry Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili for strongly criticising the PF government on...
Read more

Kambwili instructs his Vice to Report Health Minister to ACC for Corruption in the on going campaigns

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has directed his Vice President Joseph Akafumba to report Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya to the Anti-Corruption Commission for...
Read more

Consensus amongst political parties and other stakeholders necessary for ECZ delimitation process

Feature Politics editor - 3
The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue has called for progressive inclusion of new constituencies and provinces arising from the delimitation process being conducted by...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 91 times, 91 reads today]