5.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
type here...
Array

Drifta Trek collaborates with Chef 187 on “Tiliche”

By staff
7
1
Drifta Trek collaborates with Chef 187 on “Tiliche”
staff

Drifta Trek released the visual for his recently released song “Tiliche” which features Chef 187.

Directed by Lanzee Cooper, song produced by Silentt Erazer.

[Read 10 times, 10 reads today]
Previous articleIs Barclays Bank Really Changing its name to ABSA Bank?

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

staff - 1

Drifta Trek collaborates with Chef 187 on “Tiliche”

Drifta Trek released the visual for his recently released song “Tiliche” which features Chef 187. Directed by Lanzee Cooper, song produced by Silentt...
Read more
Columns

Is Barclays Bank Really Changing its name to ABSA Bank?

Chief Editor - 8
By Concerned Barclays Employyee Allow us space in your reputable publication to comment on the purported eminent “CHANGE OF NAME” of Barclays Bank Zambia to...
Read more
General News

Police gun down suspected criminal found with Chemicals in Chingola

Chief Editor - 4
Police in Chingola have gunned down a suspected criminal who was found with unknown chemicals believed to have been used in the gassing of...
Read more
Economy

Standoff between Vedanta, Zambia continues over KCM

Chief Editor - 6
Vedanta Vedanta Resources Limited says it will this year continue to pursue their rights in respect of the Konkola Copper Mines in which the...
Read more
Headlines

I don’t know Seer 1-Chitotela

Chief Editor - 11
Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has strongly denied any links to controversial Nigerian self proclaimed Prophet Seer 1. Mr Chitotela along with other PF...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Is Barclays Bank Really Changing its name to ABSA Bank?

Columns Chief Editor - 8
By Concerned Barclays Employyee Allow us space in your reputable publication to comment on the purported eminent “CHANGE OF NAME” of Barclays Bank Zambia to...
Read more

Police gun down suspected criminal found with Chemicals in Chingola

General News Chief Editor - 4
Police in Chingola have gunned down a suspected criminal who was found with unknown chemicals believed to have been used in the gassing of...
Read more

Standoff between Vedanta, Zambia continues over KCM

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Vedanta Vedanta Resources Limited says it will this year continue to pursue their rights in respect of the Konkola Copper Mines in which the...
Read more

I don’t know Seer 1-Chitotela

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has strongly denied any links to controversial Nigerian self proclaimed Prophet Seer 1. Mr Chitotela along with other PF...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 10 times, 10 reads today]