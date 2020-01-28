Array Updated: January 28, 2020 Drifta Trek collaborates with Chef 187 on “Tiliche” By staff January 28, 2020 7 1 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Drifta Trek collaborates with Chef 187 on “Tiliche” staff Drifta Trek released the visual for his recently released song “Tiliche” which features Chef 187. Directed by Lanzee Cooper, song produced by Silentt Erazer. [Read 10 times, 10 reads today] Previous articleIs Barclays Bank Really Changing its name to ABSA Bank? 1 COMMENT weak! chef is above that Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News staff - January 28, 20201Drifta Trek collaborates with Chef 187 on “Tiliche” Drifta Trek released the visual for his recently released song “Tiliche” which features Chef 187. Directed by Lanzee Cooper, song produced by Silentt...Read more Columns Is Barclays Bank Really Changing its name to ABSA Bank? Chief Editor - January 28, 2020 8 By Concerned Barclays Employyee Allow us space in your reputable publication to comment on the purported eminent “CHANGE OF NAME” of Barclays Bank Zambia to... Read more General News Police gun down suspected criminal found with Chemicals in Chingola Chief Editor - January 28, 2020 4 Police in Chingola have gunned down a suspected criminal who was found with unknown chemicals believed to have been used in the gassing of... Read more Economy Standoff between Vedanta, Zambia continues over KCM Chief Editor - January 28, 2020 6 Vedanta Vedanta Resources Limited says it will this year continue to pursue their rights in respect of the Konkola Copper Mines in which the... Read more Headlines I don’t know Seer 1-Chitotela Chief Editor - January 28, 2020 11 Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has strongly denied any links to controversial Nigerian self proclaimed Prophet Seer 1. Mr Chitotela along with other PF... Read more More Articles In This Category Is Barclays Bank Really Changing its name to ABSA Bank? Columns Chief Editor - January 28, 2020 8 By Concerned Barclays Employyee Allow us space in your reputable publication to comment on the purported eminent “CHANGE OF NAME” of Barclays Bank Zambia to... Read more Police gun down suspected criminal found with Chemicals in Chingola General News Chief Editor - January 28, 2020 4 Police in Chingola have gunned down a suspected criminal who was found with unknown chemicals believed to have been used in the gassing of... Read more Standoff between Vedanta, Zambia continues over KCM Economy Chief Editor - January 28, 2020 6 Vedanta Vedanta Resources Limited says it will this year continue to pursue their rights in respect of the Konkola Copper Mines in which the... Read more I don’t know Seer 1-Chitotela Headlines Chief Editor - January 28, 2020 11 Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has strongly denied any links to controversial Nigerian self proclaimed Prophet Seer 1. Mr Chitotela along with other PF... Read more - Advertisement - [Read 21 times, 1 reads today]
weak!
chef is above that