Police in Chingola have gunned down a suspected criminal who was found with unknown chemicals believed to have been used in the gassing of residents in the area.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso revealed at Chingola Central Police Station on Monday that the suspect was shot in the early hours of the morning around Mwaiseni trading area when he tried to run from police officers who were patrolling the area.

He said unknown chemicals and a cell phone were recovered from the criminal.

“Last night just after midnight, the officers on patrol came across one person who was spotted carrying a bag, when the officers confronted him, he threw the bag and took to his heels, started running. As per procedure officers fired a warning shot, after he failed to heed to the warning officers had no option but to disable him.They shot him in the legs but died due to excessive bleeding,” Mr Kapeso explained.

He said the body of the suspect has been deposited at Chingola district hospital mortuary awaiting identification.

He wondered why a person would move at night carrying unknown chemicals at a time when crime levels are high in the area.

Mr Kapeso further disclosed that police officers have intensified foot patrols in Chingola which has seen the number of houses affected reduce from 80 to 7.

He said following continued operations in Chingola, police officers have adopted foot patrols instead of motorised patrols because they are able to encounter people from whom they can get information.

“The figures are reducing we had started with 80 five days ago, yesterday we had fifteen, and as at 06 hours today only seven houses were affected,” he disclosed.

He said 30 affected people were attended to by medical officers and have since been discharged.

And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the incident shows how serious the work of the police has become in restoring sanity in the chingola district.

He says police will leave no stone unturned and gunning down one suspect is a warning to would be offenders.

