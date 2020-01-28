2.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
type here...
General News

Police gun down suspected criminal found with Chemicals in Chingola

By Chief Editor
1
0
General News Police gun down suspected criminal found with Chemicals in Chingola
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Chingola have gunned down a suspected criminal who was found with unknown chemicals believed to have been used in the gassing of residents in the area.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso revealed at Chingola Central Police Station on Monday that the suspect was shot in the early hours of the morning around Mwaiseni trading area when he tried to run from police officers who were patrolling the area.

He said unknown chemicals and a cell phone were recovered from the criminal.

“Last night just after midnight, the officers on patrol came across one person who was spotted carrying a bag, when the officers confronted him, he threw the bag and took to his heels, started running. As per procedure officers fired a warning shot, after he failed to heed to the warning officers had no option but to disable him.They shot him in the legs but died due to excessive bleeding,” Mr Kapeso explained.

He said the body of the suspect has been deposited at Chingola district hospital mortuary awaiting identification.

He wondered why a person would move at night carrying unknown chemicals at a time when crime levels are high in the area.

Mr Kapeso further disclosed that police officers have intensified foot patrols in Chingola which has seen the number of houses affected reduce from 80 to 7.

He said following continued operations in Chingola, police officers have adopted foot patrols instead of motorised patrols because they are able to encounter people from whom they can get information.

“The figures are reducing we had started with 80 five days ago, yesterday we had fifteen, and as at 06 hours today only seven houses were affected,” he disclosed.

He said 30 affected people were attended to by medical officers and have since been discharged.

And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the incident shows how serious the work of the police has become in restoring sanity in the chingola district.

He says police will leave no stone unturned and gunning down one suspect is a warning to would be offenders.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleStandoff between Vedanta, Zambia continues over KCM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Police gun down suspected criminal found with Chemicals in Chingola

Police in Chingola have gunned down a suspected criminal who was found with unknown chemicals believed to have been...
Read more
Economy

Standoff between Vedanta, Zambia continues over KCM

Chief Editor - 0
Vedanta Vedanta Resources Limited says it will this year continue to pursue their rights in respect of the Konkola Copper Mines in which the...
Read more
Headlines

I don’t know Seer 1-Chitotela

Chief Editor - 0
Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has strongly denied any links to controversial Nigerian self proclaimed Prophet Seer 1. Mr Chitotela along with other PF...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Seer 1 insists he helped PF win 2016 elections, admits he uses “supernatural powers”

Chief Editor - 37
Controversial Nigerian Self anointed Prophet Andrew Ejimadu famously known as Seer 1 has insisted that he helped the PF retain power in the 2016...
Read more
General News

SACCORD says Citizens taking the law into their own hands as witnessed in Chingola should be a source of concern

Chief Editor - 5
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes says the reported incidences of riot behaviour, where citizens in Chingola have taken the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

SACCORD says Citizens taking the law into their own hands as witnessed in Chingola should be a source of concern

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes says the reported incidences of riot behaviour, where citizens in Chingola have taken the...
Read more

Police Officers will only return to Mutenda Community in Chingola once the vandalised Police Post is Restored-Kapeso

General News Chief Editor - 2
Zambia Police Deputy Inspector General Bonny Kapeso says Police Officers will only return to Mutenda Community in Chingola once the vandalised Police post in...
Read more

Despite value of Education, Zambia’s investment in the education sector has remained low over the years-Hamusunga

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia National Education Coalition says it is concerning that despite the overwhelming evidence on the vital role that education plays in accelerating economic...
Read more

Kambwili demands the release of Bishop Joseph Khazila

General News Chief Editor - 8
National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has demanded for the unconditional release of Bishop Joseph Khazila of Life Gospel Cathedral in Chingola describing his...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]