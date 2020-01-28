0 C
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
We are not distributing mealie meal as a way of bribing voters in Chilubi-Disaster Management Team

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit have refuted reports alleging that the Unit is distributing mealie meal as a way of bribing voters in Chilubi.

DMMU Senior Communications Officer Racheal Chama has clarified that Chilubi is one of the 58 districts highlighted in the 2019 Vulnerability and Needs Assessment to be in need of relief, and has been on the relief pipeline since June, the program which will go on until March this year.

Ms Chama said the relief distribution is an ongoing program which should not in any way be disrupted by any event such as by-elections.

She said the Unit will therefore continue distributing relief to areas in need and will not be disrupted by any such event.

“The public may further wish to know that a few days ago, 56 households in Chilubi were displaced due to flash floods and therefore it is the duty of government through DMMU to respond and offer relief support to the affected communities”, she added.

Ms Chama said the DMMU has in the past few days also responded to affected communities in Mambwe, Lumezi, Mpulungu, Kazungula and Lusaka.

She added that the Unit in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure is also working on the bridges which were destroyed due to flash floods in Gwembe and Monze districts, where there are no by-elections.

Ms Chama said it is therefore untrue to allege that the Unit is distributing mealie meal as a way of bribing voters.

She said the DMMU also wishes to urge stakeholders not to politicise humanitarian programs being undertaken by the Unit and always engage the Office to avoid misleading the public.

