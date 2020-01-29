Five people have died while 12 others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred today at about 15 45 hours at the junction of Mungule road and Great North Road.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said involved was a Scania truck registration number AJD 9957 driven from West to east from Mungule direction being driven by an unknown driver who is on the run.

Mrs. Katongo said when the truck reached the junction, the driver failed to stop the vehicle and later swerved to the left and hit into two vehicles, a Nissan Hardbody and a Mazda and subsequently hit people who were at a market place.

She said five people died on the spot while 12 others who sustained injuries have been rushed to Chingwere first level Hospital and UTH respectively.

Mrs. Katongo said Police are looking for the driver who escaped after the accident.

