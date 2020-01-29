The Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano has urged stakeholders who may have any grievances regarding the manner the ECZ is handling the electoral process to formally write to the Commission.

Mr Nshindano says ECZ remains an open institution and has structures for engagement which political parties shoukd take advantage of such as the political parties liaison committees which is chaired by the commission chairperson.

He said the Commission will this Friday hold a press briefing at the commission to provide an update on a number of processes leading up to the 2021 General elections.

Mr Nshindano said there are also scheduled engagements with political parties under the political party liaison committee with others lined up with the Christian Churches Churches Monitoring Group.

He said the Commission will continue with the usual National Voter Education Committees comprising CSOs which all stakeholders should utilise to engage and get the facts right.

Mr is confident the enhancements will help in setting the record straight regarding the printing of ballot papers.

