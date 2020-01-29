Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on Tuesday held a two hour closed door meeting with senior security officials in Lusaka Province.

The meeting which took place at the Lusaka Provincial Administration was attended by Head of the Intelligence Services in Lusaka Province including Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Zambia National Services, the Correctional Services and the Zambia Police Service.

Resolutions from the meeting were not made public but impeccable sources at the Provincial Administration confirmed that the meeting was held to analyse the security situation in the province in light of what is happening in several parts of the country including the Copperbelt.

The sources said the usually crowded office of the Minister was very quiet on Tuesday as the security status meeting was taking because all visitors to the Minister’s office were cleared off.

The source further said that the Minister was also called to get the security chiefs to clamp down on social media abusers especially those that are alarming the public and insulting national leaders.

“Yes the meeting did take place and all of these big officers were here for the meeting. It’s a rare meeting because Hon. Lusambo rarely meets the Heads of these security wings and the turnout was very good. It goes to show that the agenda they had was very important and Mr. Lusambo wants action,” the source said.

He added, “You see, there is so much going on in the nation and there is a feeling of insecurity in certain parts of the country. So the Minister wants to be proactive and ensure that Lusaka being the capital is safe and does not suffer from any of these issues happening elsewhere.”

The source stated that Mr Lusambo is regarded as a man of action and the officers at the Ministry are confident that the meeting with security chiefs will yield positive results.

“We are confident that this will work because just the other week, we heard the Minister promising to clamp down on social media abusers especially that issuing derogatory statements against the President, Ministers and other national leaders in WhatsApp groups and on Facebook. The Minister kept saying that he knows those people where they live and how to catch them. He vowed that their days were numbered.”

“We know that the Meeting was also to find ways of sanitizing social media use in Zambia, remember last week, he even issued a media statement calling on the Police to arrest those misusing these platforms, so the meeting on Monday was a follow up and meant to come up with strategies on how to catch perpetrators,” the source said.

[Read 334 times, 334 reads today]