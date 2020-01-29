5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
type here...
General News

Lusambo meets top security chiefs in Lusaka to beef up surveillance

By editor
29
3
General News Lusambo meets top security chiefs in Lusaka to beef up surveillance
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on Tuesday held a two hour closed door meeting with senior security officials in Lusaka Province.

The meeting which took place at the Lusaka Provincial Administration was attended by Head of the Intelligence Services in Lusaka Province including Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Zambia National Services, the Correctional Services and the Zambia Police Service.

Resolutions from the meeting were not made public but impeccable sources at the Provincial Administration confirmed that the meeting was held to analyse the security situation in the province in light of what is happening in several parts of the country including the Copperbelt.

The sources said the usually crowded office of the Minister was very quiet on Tuesday as the security status meeting was taking because all visitors to the Minister’s office were cleared off.

The source further said that the Minister was also called to get the security chiefs to clamp down on social media abusers especially those that are alarming the public and insulting national leaders.

“Yes the meeting did take place and all of these big officers were here for the meeting. It’s a rare meeting because Hon. Lusambo rarely meets the Heads of these security wings and the turnout was very good. It goes to show that the agenda they had was very important and Mr. Lusambo wants action,” the source said.

He added, “You see, there is so much going on in the nation and there is a feeling of insecurity in certain parts of the country. So the Minister wants to be proactive and ensure that Lusaka being the capital is safe and does not suffer from any of these issues happening elsewhere.”

The source stated that Mr Lusambo is regarded as a man of action and the officers at the Ministry are confident that the meeting with security chiefs will yield positive results.

“We are confident that this will work because just the other week, we heard the Minister promising to clamp down on social media abusers especially that issuing derogatory statements against the President, Ministers and other national leaders in WhatsApp groups and on Facebook. The Minister kept saying that he knows those people where they live and how to catch them. He vowed that their days were numbered.”

“We know that the Meeting was also to find ways of sanitizing social media use in Zambia, remember last week, he even issued a media statement calling on the Police to arrest those misusing these platforms, so the meeting on Monday was a follow up and meant to come up with strategies on how to catch perpetrators,” the source said.

[Read 334 times, 334 reads today]
Previous articleSenior Chief Ndungu of Zambezi dies
Next articleBishop Kazhila says he is not guilty, out on bail

3 COMMENTS

  1. PF feeling the pressure of poor manegment and corruption on the economy.

    We have noted PF will cook up an excuse to defer or cancel elections in 2021.

    Time is not on their side for the economy to pickup……

  2. WhatsApp groups and on Facebook you will never get this information Mr. Ask the USA Congress? They failed to breakdown the facebook owner. And one other thing is that the Zambian Government does not own WhatsApp or Facebook

    Facebook will never provide your investigators with any information as Facebook has no right, please check the Facebook Security Regulations. You are hitting the rock. The reaction by Zambians thru Social Medial is based on the reports that are published on the same Social Media and you know very well who these are. Clamp down on them instead

    The noble thing to do Lusamba if you know the current Zambian Government is on truck, just ignore the Social Media that is that

  3. We know that the Meeting was also to find ways of sanitizing social media use in Zambia, remember last week, he even issued a media statement calling on the Police to arrest those misusing these platforms

    Police to arrest those misusing these platforms???? Under the Provisions of which Zambian Law?? And what will be the charge?? Lusambo tell us
    Just do the right thing Lusambo, deliver your promises to the people that put you in Office, at the basis of those promises and there will be nothing to worry about

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Politicseditor - 0

Bishop Kazhila says he is not guilty, out on bail

Prominent Chingola based clergyman Bishop Joseph Kazhila has pleaded not guilty to one count of seditious intentions. Appearing before Chingola...
Read more
General News

Lusambo meets top security chiefs in Lusaka to beef up surveillance

editor - 3
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on Tuesday held a two hour closed door meeting with senior security officials in Lusaka Province. The meeting which took...
Read more
Rural News

Senior Chief Ndungu of Zambezi dies

editor - 4
His Royal Highness Senior Chief Ndungu of the Luvale people of Zambezi district has died. Prime Minister of the Luvale Royal Establishment Patrick Fumbelo confirmed...
Read more
Feature Sports

Milanzi :Tunisia a Threat in 2022 Qatar Race

sports - 3
Ex-Chipolopolo striker Harry Milanzi says Zambia should be wary of Tunisia in Group B of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign that...
Read more
Feature Politics

Formally Write to us if you have any grievances regarding the Electoral Commision-Nshindano

Chief Editor - 6
The Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano has urged stakeholders who may have any grievances regarding the manner the ECZ is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF’s Kennedy Kamba says ignore the frustrated and bitter Soul in the name of Seer 1

General News Chief Editor - 20
The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province has urged Zambians to ignore what it has termed as the frustrated and bitter Soul in the name...
Read more

Amos Chanda and Zindaba Soko pleads not Guilty to two counts of corrupt practices

General News Chief Editor - 13
Former Presidential Press Aide Amos Chanda and Former Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA Chief Executive Officer, Zindaba Soko have pleaded not guilty to...
Read more

Bishop Joseph Kazhila’s Son pleads not guilty

General News Chief Editor - 4
A son of a prominent Chingola clergyman, Bishop Joseph Kazhila, has today pleaded not guilty to one count of conduct likely to cause a...
Read more

The suspect in connection with the gassing of residents with unknown chemicals has been arrested

General News Chief Editor - 10
The neighborhood watch of Mutenda community in the outskirts of Chingola District on the Copperbelt province have apprehended a suspect in connection with the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 334 times, 334 reads today]