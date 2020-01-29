The Patriots for Economic Progress is happy that the Zambia Revenue Authority has successfully migrated from the online tax system that was provided by an Indian firm; Tata Consultancy, to an indigenous tax online system that was developed locally through a collaboration between ZRA and the Copperbelt University.

Party President Sean Tembo says his party is overjoyed by the fact that despite some few teething problems at the beginning of January 2020 when the system migration took place, the new tax-online system has since stabilized and is working to the satisfaction of taxpayers.

Mr Tembo said he is cognizant of the fact that this is no mean achievement on the part of ZRA but was a leap of faith on the part of the Commissioner General and his team in the midst of so many doomsayers and pessimists.

“It is for this reason that we find it in order to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the ZRA Commissioner General, the Copperbelt University management and the project team, firstly for a job well done, secondly for promoting local solutions to local problems and thirdly for saving taxpayers millions of dollars which would have been paid to the Indian firm; Tata Consultancy, for continued use of their tax online system”, he said.

Mr Tembo has implored the Copperbelt University to ensure that this tax-online system is fully patented so as to ensure that the institution is able to reap the benefits of its labour.

He has encouraged the Copperbelt University to consider marketing this tax online system to other countries in the region so that Zambia can export this great product and earn some forex as well as bring honor and pride to the nation.

He is hopeful that other parastatals can take a leaf from the patriotism and competence that has been exhibited by ZRA in this regard, and ensure that they always favour and promote homegrown Zambian products and services for all to contribute to the economic growth of Zambia.

“Specifically, we are hopeful that the officials at the Electoral Commission of Zambia will be able to learn one or two things from this ZRA success story and introspect on their lack of patriotism in awarding the contract to print ballot papers to a Dubai-based company instead of the local Government Printers, simply because of a small difference in price”, he added.

